Two vehicles collided on US Route 5 in Coventry Feb. 7 as one driver attempted to turn around at an intersection.

Vermont State Police said 57-year-old Mark Ingalls, of Irasburg, was attempting to turn around at the intersection of US Route 5 and Coventry Station Road when he struck a vehicle being operated by 18-year-old Dustin Judd, of Barton.

