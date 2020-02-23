Two vehicles collided on US Route 5 in Coventry Feb. 7 as one driver attempted to turn around at an intersection.
Vermont State Police said 57-year-old Mark Ingalls, of Irasburg, was attempting to turn around at the intersection of US Route 5 and Coventry Station Road when he struck a vehicle being operated by 18-year-old Dustin Judd, of Barton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.