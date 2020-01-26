Two cars collided on Oxbow Drive in Bradford Jan. 24 after one driver allegedly failed to yield when making a left turn onto Upper Plain. Vermont State Police responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and said Merrett Young, a 16-year-old Newbury resident, struck a vehicle operated by Sandra Knapp, 71, of Haverhill, N.H.
Knapp suffered minor injuries in the crash and both vehicles sustained moderate to severe damage.
