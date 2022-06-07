A three-vehicle accident on June 6 on I-91 in Bradford totaled two vehicles and hospitalized the three motorists with non-life-threatening injuries, Vermont State Police report.
At the time of the crash, a road crew was painting lines. The left lane was closed off and clearly marked as such, police said.
The crash is still being investigated, but police say a vehicle operated by Trevor Moore, 19, of Newbury failed to merge lanes before approaching where the work crew was. Moore attempted to merge but crashed into vehicles operated by Michael Kittredge, 68, of St. Johnsbury, and Kendrick Jackson, 41, of Slidell, LA.
Kittredge’s vehicle rolled onto its side in the grass median. Moore’s rolled over and came to rest on the opposite side of the highway, while Jackson’s 2013 International 400 SER came to rest upright, with minor damage. The first two vehicles were totaled, police said.
VSP was assisted on the scene by the Bradford Fire Department, Upper Valley Ambulance, Woodsville Ambulance, CALEX, and VTrans. Anyone who witnessed or who has information about the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at 802-748-3111.
