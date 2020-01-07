Two vehicles crashed in Danville Dec. 24 after one driver entered a roadway without seeing another driver passing by, police said.
According to a report, Gwendolyn Douse, 67, of Cabot, entered US Route 2 from West Shore Road and failed to see 62-year-old Essex Junction resident David Sumner who was traveling eastbound. Sumner struck Douse’s vehicle causing her to spin and leave the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.