Two men who want to keep Monroe’s quiet nature and small-town charm are running for the town’s select board.
Incumbent Oren Remick and challenger Matthew Gibson are on the ballot in today’s election, which will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and followed by the Monroe town meeting.
Oren Remick
Remick has served on the board of selectmen for the past year. He moved to Monroe with his family about five years ago from Warner, N.H.
Remick’s wife grew up in Monroe while Remick himself grew up in Contoocook, N.H., just outside of Concord, and is a race car driver.
The couple has two daughters aged 10 and 12.
“With many trips to Monroe to visit my in-laws and work on our race car, we decided this is a great, quiet small town to raise our children,” Remick wrote in an email with the Caledonian on Sunday.
Remick said he never had any interest in politics but decided to run for the select board last year in order to preserve the quiet town.
“I still have a lot to learn about being a selectman,” he wrote. “I do know, however, I don’t want to change much.”
“I just want to do my best to keep Monroe’s taxes low and quality of living high,” he said.
Matthew Gibson
Challenger Matthew Gibson is a fourth-generation Monroe resident. While he has never before held public office, his grandfather was a multi-decade member of the Monroe select board.
“I would like the opportunity to give back to the town which gave me such a rich and unique experience growing up,” he wrote in an email to the Caledonian on Sunday.
Gibson, who grew up on his family’s dairy farm and worked there for some time after high school, has been self-employed in the RF [radio frequency] products industry since 2017.
“I feel that Monroe deserves to have representatives steeped in the local culture and intimately familiar in the needs and desires of a small town such as this,” he said. “Also, I feel that whoever is elected should have some sort of business sense and fiscal responsibility, both of which are things that I am familiar with as someone who is self-employed.”
Gibson said his platform could be summarized as “keep Monroe Monroe and taxes low.”
“I think that spending on roads, other infrastructure, the fire department and the F.A.S.T. squad is a noble cause, but one that should be approached with a sense of frugality and fiscal responsibility,” he wrote. “If elected, I would work diligently to ensure that people get maximum value for their tax money.”
Gibson would also like to see a robust ATV system, better access to the trails.
“As someone who grew up riding for both recreation and agriculture, I think that this is an important issue to many locals,” he wrote. “I would like to see my kid and future grandchildren have the same experiences available to them.”
Gibson would also like to see zoning law changes to allow for tiny houses and other environmentally-conscious building techniques.
The candidate said he hopes to serve at the state level someday and sees the Monroe select board as an “opportunity to get my feet wet.”
“I like to talk politics so it only seems natural to stop talking and start doing,” he said.
“I would like to see Monroe keep its small-town charm alive for generations to come while keeping an eye on the future and maintaining maximum personal freedom and the spirit that we all share as not only Monroe or New Hampshire citizens, but as Americans,” wrote Gibson.
Incumbent Kaitlin Ward, chair of the school board, is also being challenged - by Jess Chace. Efforts to get in touch with Chace were unsuccessful.
Ward has served on the school board for the past three years.
Monroe’s town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Monroe Town Hall following voting.
According to Diane Gisbon Smith, the town’s administrative assistant, officials decided there is enough room in the building to accommodate masked social distancing, the Caledonian previously reported.
