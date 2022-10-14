Two candidates are vying for the now single senate seat from Caledonia County.
Facing off are Democrat and longtime incumbent Jane Kitchel of Danville and Republican candidate JT Dodge of Newbury.
Kitchel was born in Danville to a fifth-generation farm family. She spent 35 years in Vermont state government, retiring in 2002 as Secretary of the Agency of Human Services. She was elected to the Senate in 2004 and now serves as the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Dodge, who has run for the Caledonia County senate seat before, is an IT Systems Engineer and an entrepreneur with an online business. He and his wife educate their children from home. He previously worked as an AmeriCorps member and for large multinational corporations. He also serves as secretary of the Board at “The Dodge House” in Rutland, which is a veteran’s support home named after his father, Michael T. Dodge, who was a founder and a Vietnam veteran that represented Vermont at the original dedication of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. and who committed suicide in 1986.
Caledonia County currently has two seats in the Senate, but the recent redistricting process will eliminate the second seat at the start of the next legislative session. The other seat is currently held by Republican Joe Benning of Lyndon, who is running for Lieutenant Governor.
The following responses are slightly edited for length and clarity.
What would be your Legislative priorities for the upcoming session?
Kitchel: As Chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, my top priority is writing a balanced budget that continues to fund existing commitments that include the state college system, pensions and retiree health care, and ensuring essential services and benefits to Vermonters are adequately supported. I expect there will be focus by other committees on the recommendations that will emerge from the work underway studying the funding of Vermont’s childcare and K-12 education systems, and regional emergency dispatch services. Addressing the State’s housing and workforce shortages will also top of the list as they are essential to a healthy economy.
Dodge: The economy is in terrible shape and our neighbors are struggling. As State Senator representing the Caledonia Senate district, I will do all I can to safeguard my neighbors and the Caledonia district from measures that would increase the cost of living and make life more difficult for them. Economic prudence is required.
What are the top three issues in the Caledonia Senate District?
Kitchel: Legislative leadership conducted a tour around all regions of Vermont and the top three issues for this Senate District as well as all other Districts were adequate and affordable housing, affordable and available childcare and its importance to both families and businesses, and access to high-speed broadband.
Dodge: The state of the economy is the primary concern. For example, the price of gasoline and fuel for heating, as well as the cost of food and other necessities, have gone through the roof. The cost of living in Vermont has gone far beyond what is considered to be normal as a result of the recent economic crisis, and it is causing pain and stress at dinner tables around the state.
Our state legislature must be very prudent regarding legislative bills that would seek to take more money from the people. And while we are unable to influence what the federal government does, we reduce taxes on our local agricultural economy and on our small businesses in order to stimulate economic growth. Let’s get high-speed internet to the creative and entrepreneurial individuals in our rural spaces. Let’s look into other ways we could make it easier for new businesses to find compliance with our over-abundant regulations. The local small businesses that are thriving are the ones that often provide employment, and people who work locally save gas money.
Our community farms are the cornerstone to securing locally produced food that is of exceptional quality and reasonably priced. Let’s encourage our farmers and create realistic avenues for them to succeed.
Vermont should stop legislative bills that seek to tax and fee Vermonters based on carbon dioxide emissions. Regressive ideas hurt our neighbors.
I support weatherization because Vermont is a cold state, but let’s separate it from national climate politics. We weatherize to keep people warm and healthy, not to change the levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Remember, Vermont has the lowest CO2 emissions of any state, as well as the fewest automobiles on the road, and we are a top 10 cold state. Carbon dioxide mandates, fees, and taxes will significantly boost the cost of living, starting at the gas pumps, spreading to every grocery cart, and every single residential BTU.
The unfunded pensions affecting Teachers, State and Municipal workers:
Teachers, State and municipal employees are in all of our communities and they are not getting a good deal on their pensions. All Vermonters should be concerned about this because it hurts us all. And they sadly got a haircut this year; and likely will receive more of them in the future.
The “Defined Contribution Plan” provides far greater freedom, control, and potential for growth. Our current and prior legislators have caused the Vermont “pension debt crisis” by failing to fund it properly and often enough. The type of pension offered by the unions and accepted by their members is usually a “Defined Benefit Plan” rather than a “Defined Contribution Plan” called a 403b (similar to a 401k, but for governments and nonprofits). Each member’s policy must undergo complex and expensive long-term actuarial arithmetic based on their pay, age, and the expected economy throughout the duration of a career. The billions of dollars in unfunded liability exists because legislative leaders, such as Senator Kitchel, did not sound the alarm loudly, often enough, or at all. I am running for this seat because Senator Kitchel, a legislative leader for many years, has had a negative impact on the State of Vermont’s economy when we consider this issue.
How can state government best address these needs and issues?
Kitchel: First, we need to be upfront with voters regarding the cost to fully address these needs. For example, one estimate for the overhaul of the current childcare system is $200 million each year. This will require additional State funding which in turn requires new revenues or increased taxes. We need to be honest that there are funding limits on what State government can do, just as there are at the local level. The more we can build on public/private partnerships, modify regulations that add unnecessary cost or inhibit developing more housing, and find other ways to share the cost burden, the more progress we can make collectively on these issues in the most cost-effective way.
The federal funds that have come to Vermont in the past several years have been used to make large investments in housing and broadband. To date, $360 million has been appropriated for broadband with the potential of another $120 million and nearly $320 million has been appropriated for housing. Despite these unprecedented investments for housing development, the shortage of affordable housing persists.
Dodge: The number one way to address these issues is to elect legislators that are independent thinkers and always vote on behalf of the district constituency, and never on party alone. The economy is in very bad shape, Vermonters are struggling to afford groceries, fuel, and medicine. We must drastically slow our spending and begin approaching our state budgets as we would our family budgets. We must put the brakes on bills that increase fees and regulation on businesses and individuals. And we absolutely must stop attempting to leverage our auto and residential heating fuel prices to push Vermonters into untested, highly subsidized solutions.
What Make you the strongest candidate and best choice for the seat?
Kitchel: I believe my track record speaks for itself. I have sponsored legislation that has preserved hundreds of jobs in the District, I have ensured funding for our creative and recreational economy, worked to address the underfunding of the State’s mental health system and those agencies serving the elderly and Vermonters with disabilities, and the State College system. I designed the financing proposal to tackle the underfunding of the pension and retiree health care benefits for thousands of teachers and state employees. This proposal reduced the unfunded liability on the State’s books by nearly $2 billion which is so important in retaining our solid bond rating. I have a reputation of being fair and willing to work on issues and set priorities in a nonpartisan way.
With one-third of the Senate not returning, I bring the historical knowledge of budget and policy issues that will be needed even more than ever.
Dodge: I began running in this campaign acknowledging Senator Kitchel’s extensive career in government, which makes her a senior leader in our legislature. My question has been the same for some time around this particular issue: “Why isn’t she boldly opposing the carbon tax lobby that attempts to raise the price of our gas and fuel oil ?” I’m running to be a strong strategic voice against taxing and feeing our fuels based on carbon dioxide metrics. I rarely hear her speak to the issues, certainly not to her district. While I respect her time in service, are we actually in a better situation based on her and her party leadership? I am running because this district needs an advocate that will speak up boldly and strategically when non-pragmatic bills are presented.
I have proven that I am willing to speak articulately and boldly to the powers that be in the legislature. My group, “No Carbon Tax Vermont,” has testified against carbon tax bills in the legislature. Additionally, I brought in a team of like-minded neighbors with pertinent skill sets to speak with the Governor about our challenge to fuel price-raising carbon tax legislation. And on this topic, I would have voted to sustain Governor Scott’s veto of the “Clean Heat Standard,” where Senator Kitchel voted for it.
I have a track record of getting into the weeds of legislative bills, fighting for more free speech, firearm rights, and I stand firmly against raising the price of our fuels or limiting the array based on bills like the “Clean Heat Standard and Vt Global Warming Solutions Act.” I also strongly support medical autonomy.
Are there any pieces of legislation that you would introduce or sign on to in the next session?
Kitchel: Presently I do not have plans to introduce any bills. Usually, I use the Budget Bill or the Transportation bills as the vehicle to make changes. As a matter of general practice, I do not introduce or sign onto any bill that carries an appropriation. As Appropriations Chair, my committee must set spending priorities, and this means making tough decisions as to what requests get funded. I cannot in advance of the budget process propose spending without a full understanding of all the competing funding needs. In most years, the funding requests received exceed available revenue by several hundred million dollars.
Dodge: I would easily support legislation that would remove taxation of military veteran pensions.
Do you support education finance reform that would shift school spending from the property tax base to other revenue sources, such as income tax?
Kitchel: Several years ago, changes were made to direct all the revenues from the State’s sales tax, twenty-five percent of Rooms and Meals tax, one-third of the Purchase and Use tax on vehicles, and all the lottery profits to the Education Fund. These non-property tax sources represent twenty-eight percent of all Fund revenues. The revenues to the Education Fund from non-homestead property taxes constitute thirty-nine percent and the taxes on homes constitute thirty-four percent.
Currently, about seventy percent of Vermont households are already paying property taxes on their homestead based on income. This income-sensitivity benefit is available to households with annual incomes up to $134,800.
There is a myriad of complex structural and policy issues that are involved with a shift from property taxes to income taxes. First, there is volatility in tax revenues from these higher-income households due to economic downturns, one-time events such as sale of a business, sheltering of income, and the unpredictability of capital gains. Revenues from property taxes are stable and predictable. Second, this subgroup of taxpayers constitutes a relatively small tax base that is already subject to a very progressive tax structure. Less than one percent of all returns are from instate taxpayers with an annual gross income of $500,000 or more and they currently pay twenty-five percent of the total income taxes received. Moving down to $300,000, these households constitute two percent of all income tax returns for thirty-six percent of total in state income taxes paid. Third, because Vermont has a statewide financing of its K-12 system, it is important to remember that it is not the Legislature, but local voters when approving school budgets, who determine the need to increase taxes– whether it be property or income.
As someone who has been involved in the State’s budget process for many years, I approach with caution replacing property taxes on a homestead with an income tax. This is not a new proposal and while it might reduce the property tax burden on certain households, we must be careful that it does not put at risk the needed funding available for the essential State services that are substantially paid for by the income tax. These services and benefits touch the lives of every Vermonter from public safety, health, corrections, and the Judiciary. Approximately sixty percent of the revenues into the State’s General Fund is from the personal income tax. There are limits on the revenues from any tax source. In the past, constraints on available General Funds, particularly in an economic downturn, have resulted in the underfunding of the mental health system, agencies serving the elderly and individuals with disabilities, our State Colleges and retirement benefits for teachers and State employees. I would not want this budgetary history to repeat itself.
Dodge: I do support education finance reform; I would need to see the legislation specifically. However, I do not like the idea of placing more tax on income. More costly income taxes will not help us grow our workforce; in fact, it will do the opposite, from my perspective.
What is your position on the state re-constituting a school construction funding program?
Kitchel: I recognize the need for such a program. Currently, a statewide inventory of school facilities is being conducted to determine the need. We should look at our prior system of school funding when it was in place to determine what can and should be replicated. There must be a system to prioritize projects since I am certain the estimated need will exceed what can be funded in any one year. Then, the other critical factor is what should be the funding source for the program. In the past, the State share of school construction was funded by Capital Bill bonding.
Dodge: Based on what I’ve read, I don’t support it. I would, however, like to study any legislation that has been proposed on it, in order to determine its cost-benefit.
