Tyler Ehmann Jailed For Cutting Off GPS Monitor

St. Johnsbury resident Tyler Ehmann is facing drug trafficking charges stemming from a search of her apartment by a multi-agency police task force in February.
That raid also resulted in an ongoing investigation into a high ranking local police officer and a violation of Ehmann’s probation — which landed her in jail on Tuesday.
Ehmann, 30, is now being detained at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington for lack of $1,000 bail set by Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Ehmann was on probation stemming from a 2017 conviction on multiple charges, including drunken driving and driving with a suspended license. The probation was set to expire in March, but on Feb. 21 her apartment at the 380 Summer St. was raided by a team of officers from the St. Johnsbury Police Department, The DEA and Caledonia County Chief Deputy Capt. Steven Bunnell — who is now being investigated by detectives with the Vermont State Police.
Following the raid, Ehmann was charged with two counts of cocaine sale and possession of heroin and pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia County Superior Court and released on conditions.
But according to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole Officer Mike Carlisle, the February arrest violated Ehmann’s probation condition against possessing unregulated drugs. Ehmann was then put on electronic GPS monitoring by the Department of Probation and Parole and according to the report Ehmann violated her probation again on March 13 by cutting the GPS monitor off her ankle and tossing it into the snow on Lafayette Street in St. Johnsbury.
The court records surrounding the investigation into Capt. Bunnell have been sealed by a judge for 90 days.
Capt. Bunnell, who serves as Chief Deputy of the sheriff’s department, was suspended from duty with pay by Sheriff Dean Shatney on April 3. Shatney declined to say why Bunnell was suspended, referring to it only as a “personnel matter.”
Court documents obtained through a public records request by the Caledonian-Record indicate Capt. Bunnell’s cell phone and iPad were seized by investigators because of alleged electronic communications Bunnell had with Ehmann.
Also arrested during the February raid at Ehmann’s residence was Bronx, N.Y. resident Courtney Gray, 27, who is charged with heroin possession, cocaine possession, sale of fentynal, sale of cocaine and fentynal trafficking. Gray has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
