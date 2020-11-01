United States Attorney Christina E. Nolan recently announced that Assistant United States Attorneys (AUSA) Michael Drescher and Barbara Masterson will lead the efforts of her office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election. AUSAs Drescher and Masterson have been appointed to serve as the district election officers (DEO) for the District of Vermont, and in that capacity are responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

Nolan stated, “Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud or intimidation. The Department of Justice will act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”

