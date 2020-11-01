Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
United States Attorney Christina E. Nolan recently announced that Assistant United States Attorneys (AUSA) Michael Drescher and Barbara Masterson will lead the efforts of her office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election. AUSAs Drescher and Masterson have been appointed to serve as the district election officers (DEO) for the District of Vermont, and in that capacity are responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
Nolan stated, “Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud or intimidation. The Department of Justice will act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.