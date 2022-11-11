U.S. Border Patrol Arrests Alleged Human Smuggler In Derby Line

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Derby Line arrested a man on a felony charge of harboring aliens this week.
Antonio Alvarez, 45, is now being held in federal detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
According to court documents, Alvarez is accused of attempting to transport and move the aliens within the United States on Monday, Nov. 7.
“Newport Border Patrol Agents were doing static surveillance in the woods near Moon Road in Derby Line,” wrote Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Mayfield in his report. “At around 6:20 pm, agents in the area witnessed six subjects walking westbound on Goodall Road. The subjects were dressed in multiple layers of clothes in a way not normal for local Vermonters… The subjects were walking single file in the dark, without lights on, which is unusual behavior for local Vermont residents.”
U.S. District Court
The Border Patrol said they questioned the individuals about their immigration status and found they had no identification or paperwork allowing them to reside legally in the United States. They were then transported to the Newport Border Patrol Station.
Another Border Patrol agent, who was responding to the incident, noticed a white Toyota Tacoma with New York license plates that slowed down below the posted speed limit on Interstate 91 near exit 28 and turned onto Valley Road and then immediately turned onto Herrick Road.
“The vehicle was approximately one mile from where the group of six subjects were just apprehended,” wrote Agent Mayfield. “The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Antonio Alvarez, could not give any reasonable explanation for being in the area. He claimed he was looking for construction work, but this seemed unlikely given that it was dark outside and the rural environment in which he was traveling.”
The Border Patrol said they questioned Alvarez and that he admitted to being in the area for the purpose of picking up individuals crossing the border illegally. Alvarez also told the Border Patrol that he was going to be paid $2000 by a man named “Omar” to pick up and transport the “smuggled aliens,” according to the report.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.