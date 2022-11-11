U.S. Border Patrol Arrests Alleged Human Smuggler In Derby Line
Goodall and Moon Roads in Derby Line, Vt. (Contributed Google Maps)

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Derby Line arrested a man on a felony charge of harboring aliens this week.

Antonio Alvarez, 45, is now being held in federal detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

