U.S. Border Patrol Leaving Illegal Immigrants At The St. Johnsbury Welcome Center

The U.S. Border Patrol is now dropping-off illegal immigrants in St. Johnsbury who entered the United States through Canada.
And that process will likely continue.
That’s according to St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page who said he is now aware of illegal border crossers being left at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center the last two Mondays and that some of them ended up spending the night in the police department lobby.
“We had people asleep on our floor in the lobby this morning,” said Chief Page. “They were given services as quick as we could get them…I heard there were maybe ten dropped-off but there were only 3-4 that we could account for. I don’t know where the other ones went. They may have got on an RCT bus or whatever - I don’t know.”
Chief Page said the illegal border crossings from the north have risen dramatically and there are so many entering the United States from Canada that they all can’t be arrested and jailed.
“There’s a lot of illegal border crossings going on right now,” said Chief Page. “As the southern borders have become the focus of attention, it’s so busy down there; they’re starting to come in through the northern border from Canada.”
According to federal court documents, the U.S. Border Patrol does arrest and jail some illegal immigrants and others who try to help their entry into the United States.
But not all of them.
“They can’t,” said Chief Page. “They do not have the facilities or the people. They’re doing the best they can.”
Chief Page said some of the illegal border crossers are being left in the Newport area and now some are being left in St. Johnsbury. But most are looking to go to other destinations in the United States.
“We need to see what we can provide for transportation services because this is going to happen whether we like it or not,” said Chief Page. “It’s already a problem for the border towns - they just can’t handle that many people. And now they’re bringing them here, and we have very limited resources, so we need to get in front of this.”
Chief Page is now seeking state assistance to handle the issue, including from local legislators and Gov. Scott’s office.
“The state needs to step in and provide some assistance,” said Page. “But there’s all kinds of things in motion now. The Department of Human Services and Emergency Management and a few others are all getting together…So let’s be a little prepared and I guess the governor must have agreed - he’s got all kinds of people on it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.