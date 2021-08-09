The waiting is the hardest part.
Businesses across the Northeast Kingdom are counting down the minutes until the U.S. border opens to non-essential Canadian travelers. The earliest that can happen is Aug. 21.
Darcy McCann, executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, said the border closure has cost the regional economy “tens of millions” in revenue.
Canadian tourists are vital to the area’s tourism, hospitality and outdoor recreation industries, she said.
“We’re very much looking forward to the time when the border opens,” she said. “It will be a day of celebration on both sides.”
More than 1.5 million Canadian vehicles cross into Vermont each year, according to a 2017 report by the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing.
The absence of Canadian visitors has been felt at the Derby Four Seasons Inn & Suites in Newport, where owner Darrick Grannai said business was down 25 to 30 percent.
“I can attribute all of that to the border,” he said, noting the Four Seasons is a popular pit-stop for Canadian visitors, located halfway between Montreal and Boston. “I look at my finances from years past and that’s the only difference. We don’t have the border crossing population.”
Businesses reliant on Canadian customers had reason for encouragement this week.
Canada began to accept non-essential U.S. travelers on Monday. Those visitors must show proof of vaccination and negative test results, among other requirements.
While it didn’t help the Four Seasons much, Grannai called it a step in the right direction.
“Something is better than nothing. And we have to take baby steps to get back to where it was. I’m super grateful at least it’s opening one way. So hopefully in the near future it will open both ways,” he said.
The Canadian border opening applied to maritime crossings.
However, Northern Star Cruises in Newport will refrain from cross-border trips until later this month.
Rick Desorchers, executive director of the cruise line, said the Canadian Border Services Agency has advised him to refrain from entering Canadian waters until Aug. 21.
Northern Star Cruises has fared well this summer in spite of the border closure. They have reported high demand for nine weekly cruises and brisk business for private bookings.
Desrochers said the cruise line looks forward to resuming its traditional cruise routes, which include trips around Province Island or along the coast of Georgeville. He said he was willing to wait, to promote cross-border relations.
“We need those open relations for the future for both countries,” he said. “This is about moving forward together.”
