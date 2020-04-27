NEWPORT CITY — Boaters won’t be crossing the border on Lake Memphremagog any time soon.
The U.S. border reporting station at the dock in Newport City is temporarily closed, along with others in the region, according to the Boston field office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The decision is part of the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 via travel across the U.S. borders.
It affects the reporting station at the Newport City dock, as well as the Missisquoi Bay reporting station on Lake Champlain and the Richelieu River station on Lake Champlain.
These small boating stations are closed to all private vessels.
Those who report at these stations use a phone next to the dock master’s office to call to report their entry to the U.S. from Canada at ports of entry nearby. It also affects those using online reporting access.
