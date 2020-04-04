U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will temporarily reduce operating hours at certain ports of entry effective Monday, April 6.
On March 21, the United States and Canada jointly enacted restrictions on all non-essential travel across their borders. Following a review of traffic and operations, CBP will adjust the hours of operation to better serve the public in response to COVID-19. These measures allow CBP to allocate resources to nearby locations to ensure continued flow of essential commerce. Decisions on adjustments of hours were made in coordination with the Canada Border Services Agency. All reductions in operating hours are temporary, and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.