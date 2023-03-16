BURLINGTON – A father and son have both pleaded guilty to being part of a major crime wave in the Northeast Kingdom involving drugs, guns, assaults and other incidents.
Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr., 47, of Hartford, Conn., and his son Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr., 29, of Wethersfield, Conn., admitted their guilt while appearing for separate hearings in U.S. District Court in Burlington this week.
They admitted to conspiring with each other, with Jayquan “Jay” Flintroy, 28, of Hartford, Conn., and others to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine between January 2020 and November 2020.
The father and son also pleaded to a second felony charge for carrying a firearm in the fall of 2020 while trafficking drugs as part of the conspiracy in Vermont and elsewhere.
Judge Christina Reiss explained to Dante Flowers Jr. that he could get between a 10-year minimum and 20½ years under his plea agreement.
Reiss noted that the signed plea agreement for Dante Flowers Sr. provided a broader range that she outlined when he appeared for his change of plea: somewhere between a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 27¼ years.
Burlington lawyer Mark Oettinger, who represents Dante Flowers Jr., told the court the plea agreement for his client is designed to be a global settlement involving state criminal charges in Orleans County. Oettinger said after the hearing he does not represent Flowers in the state case and was unsure if the agreement was for the Orleans County cases to be dismissed or if any possible sentence would run concurrently.
The final penalties for both Flowers in federal court will be based on a combination of factors, including the presentence investigation report, the arguments of lawyers, and the calculations under the federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory.
Reiss told Flowers, the son, his sentencing is planned for 10 a.m. June 30.
His father is due for sentencing at 10 a.m. June 29 in Burlington. Defense lawyer Robert Behrens made an oral argument that his client be allowed to be placed in the Therapeutic Community Program (TCP) at Strafford County (N.H.) jail, where he is detained.
The TCP lasts 90 days and covers intensive alcohol and substance use counseling, cognitive behavioral change programming, and peer support activities to promote recovery from alcohol and substance use disorders.
The conspiracy charge carries up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The gun count must be at least five years, consecutive to the drug charge, and up to a $250,000 fine.
Flintroy is due to plead guilty next week in the case.
A fourth defendant named in the indictment, Michael Alamo, 25, of Newport and Hartford, Conn., was sentenced in August 2022 to 40 months in federal prison. The sentence runs concurrently with any state time imposed. He will be on a 3-year supervised release when freed from prison.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Vermont Drug Task Force, reported one confidential informant identified Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr. as the biggest narcotics source in Orleans County,
The person described Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr. as the “second biggest narcotic source” in Orleans County, ATF Special Agent Tam Vieth said in a court affidavit.
Both Flowers, senior and junior, also have been charged with multiple state crimes in Orleans County, including attempted murder in a brutal beating that left a Derby man paralyzed from the upper chest down on Oct. 13, 2020, court records show.
The Senior and Junior Flowers entered the home of James Castrogiovanni, 41, at the Derby Mobile Home Park on U.S. 5 and tried to kill him, Vermont State Police said. They repeatedly stomped and kicked the victim, police said.
Then-State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett also charged them with aggravated assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault for attacks on two other men that day, records show.
Vermont State Police said they never disclosed the attempted murder in Derby to the public for more than ten months until detectives believed they had enough to charge the father and son with the crimes.
Flowers, the father, also was shot on Nov. 30, 2020, when one of the drug deals turned bad in the parking lot at Wendy’s restaurant on Waterfront Plaza in Newport City.
Flintroy was implicated in the Newport shooting and was later indicted by a federal grand jury along with Flowers Sr., the father, and Flowers Jr., the son, for running the drug enterprise.
Flintroy and the Flowers are part of an out-of-state big city group that came to rural Vermont to establish a drug business, officials said. At least seven people have been convicted as part of the joint federal-state-county and local investigation into illegal trafficking of drugs and guns and other crimes.
