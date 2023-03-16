BURLINGTON – A father and son have both pleaded guilty to being part of a major crime wave in the Northeast Kingdom involving drugs, guns, assaults and other incidents.

Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr., 47, of Hartford, Conn., and his son Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr., 29, of Wethersfield, Conn., admitted their guilt while appearing for separate hearings in U.S. District Court in Burlington this week.

