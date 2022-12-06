BURLINGTON — A Vermont man, who is charged with abducting a woman, crossing state lines, and sexually assaulting her in front of her son in Windsor County three years ago, is now due to go on trial in March in federal court in Burlington.

Everett A. Simpson, 45, most recently from St. Johnsbury, also wants the federal court to provide him with a suit to wear during his trial.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments