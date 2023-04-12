ST. JOHNSBURY — Congresswoman Becca Balint spent much of Wednesday in town, making her first visit since being elected as U.S. representative to learn about three community support organizations.
She said the last time she was in the area was last summer to court voters ahead of the November election. On Wednesday, as the state’s elected representative to Congress, she was here to meet with Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Rural Edge and Umbrella, three organizations meeting regional needs with a strong presence in St. Johnsbury.
“It’s nice to have the whole day, not campaigning, just sitting and having lengthy conversations and for me to listen deeply,” said the congresswoman.
Her first stop was at the NEKCA location on Lincoln Street. NEKCA Director Jenna O’Farrell greeted her but was soon handed off to Elysia Gingras, who served as a tour guide of the facility that once was a neighborhood elementary school.
Gingras, whose family has been supported through programs run by NEKCA, offered perspective on the organization as a program participant. On tour was a stop in one room where children were painting. Among them were Gingras’ children.
NEKCA has been supporting her and her family in seeking housing opportunities since they were forced from a Lyndonville apartment that was deemed unfit for occupancy. It’s been a struggle, she said, and some people in the community have not been kind about their plight, she said.
“We live in a community where we should be welcome, but we’re treated like outcasts,” she said.
The opportunity to guide the congresswoman through the NEKCA was one that Gingras said she welcomed.
“I’ve been a voice for people in the community going through this negative, toxic stigma (of homelessness),” she said.
Rep. Balint said hearing from Gingras was important.
“I was saying to her when she left that her willingness to be candid with us about her own experiences helps me to be able to go back to Congress and say, ‘when we fund these programs, we are helping real people, you know, and that is critically important for me,” she said.
O’Farrell said it’s important for the story of NEKCA to be told by the people who experience the organization’s support.
“The story of community action is more impactful when participants tell their stories,” she said.
Following the tour, Rep. Balint and her staff met with O’Farrell and other NEKCA staff to discuss challenges.
Among the things that O’Farrell wanted to communicate to the representative was the importance of federal funding called the Community Services Block Grant.
She said it’s a small part of the organization’s $11 million budget, but it’s crucial because it’s flexible.
“It’s the budget that helps us round out positions; it helps us support people in real-time that are in emergency crisis situations,” she said.
Also sharing about NEKCA services were Becca Lewis, director of outreach for Caledonia and Southern Essex counties, Nancy Powers, director of the Headstart program, and Liam Crannell, who operates the NEKCA Balanced & Restorative Justice program in Orleans and Northern Essex counties.
Crannell talked about the need for “drop-in” youth centers and an effort underway to introduce one in downtown St. Johnsbury in a NEKCA-rented space in the building that houses the Star Theatre.
“It’s really so much more than just a place to hang out,” he said. “It’s an avenue for young people to get connected with services. Also just a place to practice having healthy relationships with their peers and do a lot of the skill-building that builds resilience and ultimately keeps them out of trouble in the future.”
Rep. Balint spoke about Americans’ limited understanding of poverty and asked if the people in the area have a good understanding of the needs in the area and how NEKCA is working to address them.
Lewis said people know some of the problems, but they don’t have the full picture.
“You need to go out with my workers that are in hotels who are working with people who are experiencing homelessness,” she said.
She said there is a bias against homeless people. “It’s so embedded into our community at all levels that if someone is homeless, or they’re experiencing homelessness, that they (homeless people) are not safe, and that is so far from the truth,” she said.
O’Farrell said there is a divide in St. Johnsbury where people who don’t experience certain challenges in life aren’t considering the people who are.
Crannell pointed out that in the NEK, there is a sense of community values where neighbors willingly help each other out, but he agreed with O’Farrell that there is a divide separating neighbors facing significant struggles and those who are not.
“So the question is, how can we help people in this area, connect over common ground and then make that community accessible to everyone that wants to live here?” he asked.
Balint said conversations need to happen that begin with common ground beliefs.
“You can’t necessarily start by just talking about poverty,” she said. “You have to start with ‘don’t we all care about our kids?’
O’Farrell also shared plans for the space NEKCA hopes to build off Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
It’s past time to get out of the Lincoln Street location, she said. The move will mean improvements and growth.
“This is our commitment to serving community, all members of the community in a warm, welcoming way that people will access for different services,” said O’Farrell.
Following lunch downtown, Rep. Balint and her staff met with Rural Edge staff to talk about housing development. They first met in the New Avenue building, which Rural Edge, among other partners, helped transform into new apartments. It was an opportunity for Rep. Balint to learn more about the housing needs of the region.
They also visited Passumpsic View Apartments on Railroad Street. “It was important for us to show her that the 20-year-old project looks as fresh as the less than two-year-old project across the street and also convey the importance of building a community rather than just an apartment building,” said Rural Edge Director Patrick Shattuck.
Next was a trip to 138 Cherry St., where an apartment building rehabilitation is underway. There, Shattuck said, he explained the challenges of developing and operating housing in the Kingdom.
Later Rep. Balint met with Umbrella staff at the organization’s new home on Main Street. As April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, Umbrella was a destination for its role in confronting issues around domestic and sexual violence, stalking, teen dating violence, human trafficking and violence related to gender or sexual orientation, according to information provided by Sophie Pollock, the representative’s communications director.
Balint said her visit to St. Johnsbury and the organizations that provide support to community members in need is necessary for what she wants to accomplish in Congress.
“So much of the work that we have to do as leaders is not just passing policy that, you know, helps to bring money back here,” she said. “It’s also about acknowledging that as a state, we need to be better at building community. And sometimes that is in financial investments. Sometimes it’s things like this for me to come and really understand all the work that is being done here.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.