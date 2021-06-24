U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton To Be Guest Speaker At Annual Dinner

The Republican committees of Grafton, Coos and Carroll counties recently announced that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, will headline their Lincoln-Reagan Day dinner at the Indian Head Resort in Lincoln on Friday, July 16.
Cotton graduated from Harvard College in 1998 and Harvard Law School in 2002, worked as a federal clerk for a year and as an associate at a Washington, D.C. law firm before enlisting in the U.S. Army in January 2005.
He was commissioned as an infantry officer in June and rose to the rank of captain before being honorably discharged in 2009.
He served tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and at Ft. Myer (Arlington, Virginia), and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantryman Badge.
Cotton was elected as the U.S. Representative for Arkansas’s 4th congressional district in 2012 and to the Senate at age 37 in 2014, defeating two-term Democratic incumbent, Mark Pryor.
For more information and tickets, contact: Grafton County, Barb Dutile at bdutile@charter.net or (603) 989-3005; Coos County, Eli Clemmer at clemmer@usa.com or (603) 728-7981.
