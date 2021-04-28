ST. JOHNSBURY — United Community Church is starting the addition of in-person worship beginning May 2 at 8:30 am. This abbreviated service will be held in the sanctuary. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed with temperatures and contact information taken, masks required and social distancing.
There will be no singing at this service. Entrance is through the front doors and exit via the back/ramp doors. Handicapped accessibility is available upon request using the ramp. Interim Pastor Rev. Kurt Herber will be presiding.
The regularly-scheduled Zoom service will continue at 10 a.m. The link to this service can be obtained by emailing the church office at Unitedcommunitychurchucc@gmail.com.
