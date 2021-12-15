COLEBROOK, N.H. — The Board of Directors of Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) voted at its Dec. 9 meeting to approve the merger with Indian Stream Health Center (ISHC).
The decision, board members said, is subject to routine conditions which are typical in these kinds of mergers. Once complete, ISHC will merge into UCVH and cease operations as a stand-alone healthcare provider. Clinical operations will be folded into the NCH Patient Care Center–Colebrook, a Rural Health Clinic [“RHC”] operated by Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster. The RHC will continue to offer primary care, behavioral health services and medication-assisted treatment or MAT (for patients suffering from substance use disorders or SUD).
As part of this agreement, a satellite RHC location is planned for Stewartstown and should be operational within two years, board members said. A retail pharmacy will be maintained at the current location. The retail pharmacy will be operated by Weeks Medical Center under the name: North Country Healthcare Pharmacy.
“The goal of this merger has always been to align the missions of ISHC, UCVH and NCH to continue to offer our area high-quality primary care, outpatient behavioral health services and access to affordable medications,” said ISHC board chair Gail Fisher and UCVH board chair Odette Crawford said in a joint statement. “With the state’s October report and the recent approval of the merger by the UCVH Board of Directors, the vision of the two organizations for robust, comprehensive healthcare is becoming a reality.”
All medical records currently under the care and custody of ISHC (for current and former patients) will be transferred to UCVH on Dec. 31, 2021.
