UCVH, Bowler-Barrett Foundation Awarded Over $750,000 Through New Program
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook (Courtesy Photo)

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and The Bowler-Barrett Foundation were awarded more than $750,000 through a new federal program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced the $43 million Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program to benefit 2.2 million people who live and work in rural America.

