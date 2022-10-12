UCVH, Bowler-Barrett Foundation Awarded Over $750,000 Through New Program

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and The Bowler-Barrett Foundation were awarded more than $750,000 through a new federal program.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced the $43 million Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program to benefit 2.2 million people who live and work in rural America.
Awardees include 93 rural healthcare organizations and community groups across 22 states.
Bowler-Barrett Foundation and Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital were the two New Hampshire recipients.
— In Northern Coos County, the Bowler-Barrett Foundation will use $281,300 in grant funding to purchase a mobile clinic van. The vehicle will extend community healthcare by providing immunization and preventative screening services underutilized in communities across rural northern New Hampshire. This project will increase access to needed health care in the communities involved, including telemedicine capabilities for patients without internet access near their homes.
— In Colebrook, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital will use $507,700 to replace and improve the heating, ventilation and air conditioner system in the patient wing. This project will improve the quality and safety of the patient care environment and relieve a significant stressor for clinical and facilities staff.
Vermont’s lone recipient was Springfield Hospital, which was awarded $1 million to reduce economic hardship arising from the pandemic.
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants were established to expand rural hospitals and providers’ access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and supplies, while helping rural healthcare providers stay financially solvent in the long term, according to USDA.
“Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA mobilized our staff and resources to respond in record time to improve the long-term viability of rural health care providers and services across this nation,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “USDA used an all-hands-on-deck approach to create the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program to address a variety of immediate health care needs and services in rural communities. The American Rescue Plan Act and this program are examples of the government’s ability to respond quickly to ensure every person and family has access to high-quality health care no matter their zip code.”
“This funding to strengthen health networks and facilities in our region meets the challenges of the pandemic head-on,” said Sarah Waring, State Director of USDA Rural Development in Vermont and New Hampshire. “These are investments that can change the lives of our rural neighbors during times of crisis and well into the future. The BidenHarris Administration has made high-quality healthcare in rural communities a top priority, and we are thrilled to partner on the ground with these essential service providers to improve the quality of life for people throughout New Hampshire.”
Funds were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.
In total, the program will use up to $475 million in grants provided by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to expand rural hospitals and providers. Additional awards will be announced in the coming months.
The grants USDA is awarding will help rural hospitals and healthcare providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities and purchase medical supplies.
USDA will announce additional awardees for Emergency Rural Health Care Grants in the coming weeks and months.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.