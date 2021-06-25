Betty and Barney Hill were returning from a vacation when their lives – and popular culture – changed forever.
While driving through Franconia Notch on the night of Sept. 19, 1961, the Hills claimed they were taken away by visitors from another planet. It was the world’s first widespread account of alien abduction.
Sixty years later, there have been hundreds of reported alien abductions around the globe. Meanwhile, depictions of people being snatched up by creatures from outer space have appeared in countless books, movies and television shows.
True or not, those stories are about to renewed attention.
The U.S. government on Friday released a long-awaited report on UFOs. It states that 143 out of 144 unidentified flying objects spotted by military aircraft between 2004 and 2021 could not be explained.
It doesn’t mention aliens. But no matter. The report, with its lack of conclusions, is certain to fuel theories of interstellar travelers.
That means UFO legends will be taken down from the shelf and dusted off for another look. Including the Hills extraterrestrial tale.
THE ABDUCTION
Barney and Betty Hill’s otherworldly adventure began as they were traveling from Montreal, Quebec, to their home in Portsmouth, N.H.
According to their account, they noticed a bright light in the sky while they were driving along Route 3 near Lancaster, N.H. They concluded it was a UFO. As they continued south, it drew closer. Once they passed through Franconia Notch, they said it was directly over their 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.
Barney described it as looking circular and flat, like a pancake, and said up to a dozen humanoid figures were looking through the craft’s windows at him.
The Hills claimed they lost consciousness near the Indian Head rock formation in Lincoln, N.H. They said they regained awareness two hours later at a location 35 miles south of where the incident occurred. Later, under hypnosis, Barney and Betty said they had been taken aboard the craft, examined by the aliens and then released.
The story gained widespread attention when a front-page story ran in the Boston Traveler newspaper in October 1965. The story was subsequently picked up by wire services and appeared in publications throughout the world.
The following year, their story was turned into a popular book, “The Interrupted Journey” by John G. Miller. The book was later turned into the 1975 television movie The UFO Incident starring James Earl Jones and Estelle Parsons.
THE AFTERMATH
According to their niece, Kathleen Marden, the publicity surrounding the alien abduction story had a negative effect on the Hills.
Prior to the story appearing in the newspaper, Barney and Betty Hill were primarily known for their work with the Civil Rights movement.
Betty, a social worker, and Barney, a U.S. Postal Service employee, were a mixed-race couple at a time when the practice was uncommon. Betty was white and Barney was black. They were members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Barney sat on a state board of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission.
They were also known as community leaders and were active church members.
“They were well known for the very good things they were doing in the state and then, out of the blue, they traveled home from vacation one night and had a close encounter,” said Marden. “[The alien abduction story] was not a good thing for them.”
Following the newspaper stories and the book, the Hills attained celebrity status. Marden said Barney worked hard to publicize the book while also working on civil rights causes at the cost of his health. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage in 1969. Meanwhile, Betty continued speaking about alien abductions until shortly before her death in 2004.
THE BOOK
Marden was 13 years old when her mother received a call from Betty about the incident.
“Betty phoned my mother to report a close encounter the previous evening. I’m the second person ever to hear about their experience,” said Marden.
For years Marden said she paid little attention to her aunt and uncle’s story. That changed in the late 1980s and early 1990s when she began working with her aunt Betty to “separate fact from fiction.”
Marden spent 15 years looking into the matter. She and co-author Stanton Friedman finally published the book “Captured: The Betty and Barney Hill Experience” in 2007.
A 60th-anniversary edition of the book was released this year.
Years ago a magazine article described Barney and Betty Hill as a couple of people who saw a bright light, accidentally turned on to a back road and returned home later than expected, Marden said.
However, this account ignores the Hills’ identical descriptions of their experience under hypnosis, the results of tests conducted on Betty’s dress which found traces of unexpected soils, and other evidence, she said.
Since then, Marden collected evidence — through interviews with Betty, tests performed on the dress Betty wore the night of the incident, and accounts of Betty and Barney’s separate hypnosis sessions – that lends credibility to her aunt and uncle’s claims, she said.
“I was very skeptical, I tried to poke holes in this to break down this story,” said Marden. “[But my research] led me to believe that at least part of this abduction experience was real.”
For more information visit www.kathleen-marden.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.