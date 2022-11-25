Ukraine, Vermont Students Join In Holiday Benefit Concert

Girls’ Choir of the Children's Palace of Kyiv, Ukraine, will be performing via video at the Highland Arts Center on December 10 at 7 p.m. (Contributed Photo Ruben Tolmachiov)

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro will host a holiday concert to benefit dozens of displaced Ukrainians living in Vermont. The refugees are staying at Mercy House in Derby. Seventeen of these displaced people are children, and several live with disabilities. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the most immediate need, a wheelchair-accessible van.

The Ukrainian children of Mercy House have been working with Theresa Cianciolo, a graduate of the Berkeley School of Music, to create the Mercy House Singers. The concert will feature solo performances by several exceptionally-gifted members of the Singers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments