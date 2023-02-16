QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The coach of a boys hockey team of Ukrainian refugees has told his players they’ve already won no matter their outcome at the International Peewee Tournament in Quebec City. Evgheniy Pysarenko says his players have symbolized peace and hope to people around the world, including those following them back in Ukraine. The Selects are three wins from playing for the Class AA tournament championship, starting with an elimination game against the Vermont Flames Academy on Friday.

