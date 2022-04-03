ST. JOHNSBURY — Heart-shaped signs are hung in front of the home where Diane and Ray Cummings live on Main Street in St. Johnsbury. They are hearts the Cummings have re-purposed several times, now spray-painted bright yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Ray Cummings said the couple was moved to express their sorrow about the war happening in Ukraine for the past five weeks, which left them feeling helpless and sad about the humanitarian crisis.
A note posted nearby reads: “Please, there are two hearts on the birch trees out front that are painted with the colors of the Ukraine. We hope you will join us in writing a few words of hope and compassion on the hearts in support of this embattled nation. Pens are attached. Thanks for your kind concern.”
Dozens of messages have begun to fill the hearts, as hoped.
Some are very brief, such as Sending Hope and Love and We admire your resilience and Sending light, hope and compassion.
Inside a heart drawn on one of the hearts, one person wrote, Never give up!
The world owes you peace and prayers, wrote another.
And, Keep fighting for your country! We are with you. You are welcome here!
A much longer message left on the corner of one of the heart signs reads:
The brutal atrocities happening in Ukraine dominate our news in the U.S. all of every day, as they should. The struggles, sacrifices, suffering, determination and bravery of the Ukrainian people is inspiring much of the world to come together in efforts of peace: much-needed peace. Our thoughts and hearts are with you constantly. We will do all that we can to support you.
Another message reads, My grandfather Leon Bessarab came here from Ukraine in 1915. Much love to you.
Beneath that message, someone else wrote, indicating an arrow to the message above, I love this connection! This is all about real people, close and far.
Still another message of encouragement on the signs states, Glory to Ukraine!
The sentiments on the other heart similarly share love and support.
So much love and support for all, thinking of you constantly.
You are so brave & strong. We are with you. You will prevail.
United in peace and love with you and your homeland.
Love and compassion. You and your family stay strong.
An additional piece of paper, also the flag colors, was printed on a computer, and it reads:
People matter.
Freedom matters.
Peace matters.
Ukraine matters.
Signs Began To Spread Valentines Cheer
The couple, and a number of their neighbors in downtown St. Johnsbury who contribute to community spirit from the Halloween parade and decorations along Main Street, to Christmas and Hanukkah trees being adorned in December, had a few years back ordered 50 large synthetic heart-shaped boards for Valentine’s Day.
Already, the heart signs have been used to cheer the essential workers at nearby Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) amid the early days of the pandemic, to express the gratitude of the community for the health care workers as the world entered the pandemic.
The signs eventually came down — but they went back out one more time, when word arrived that the staff were struggling with morale as the pandemic dragged on.
Up went the heart signs once again.
Standing With Ukraine
And now, with the first few of those signs re-purposed to share a message of unity with the Ukrainian people.
The signs have not gone unnoticed.
A doctor and professor who is taking refuge in St. Johnsbury — hosted by the owner of the Pica Pica restaurant — Dr. Vitalii Kostenko, the head of the Department of Pathophysiology at Poltava State Medical University in Ukraine, was recently interviewed by the newspaper, along with one of his hosts, George Sales.
Dr. Kostenko shared a photo of one of the yellow and blue heart signs that he had taken on his phone, and said it meant so very much to him to see that display of support for Ukraine.
Reading about Dr. Kostenko sharing that sentiment, Ray Cummings decided the signs could do more to lift his spirits, and help the community welcome him to St. Johnsbury.
He enlisted his family to help distribute emails to people they know to invite them to come by and write messages on the signs for Dr. Kostenko. The signs will be given to him soon, and if the first two signs fills up, Ray will spray paint more of them in blue and yellow, and share them as well.
One problem is that the black Sharpie markers have been freezing up, so Ray said if people wish to stop by and add some words of support — which everyone is invited to do — they should bring their own Sharpie markers, to be sure the ink works.
People have been slowing down and stopping to express support for the Ukrainian flag signs, said Ray. In an interview at his home in St. Johnsbury on Sunday, he said, “When the whole b******t started, what can you do? You’re a spectator to all this.”
“There have been a lot of nice comments,” he said. “Some people were visiting from Europe and they wanted to say something too.”
He said he’s not sure how many messages have been written so far on the signs, “It’s a tiny gesture … little by little, they’re filling up.”
“It’s an issue we all seem to agree on,” said Ray of the unity of Americans in supporting the Ukrainian people and not supporting what Russia is doing to the country. “95 percent of Americans agree this is a bad thing.”
“People stop on the street, they’ll stop and roll down their windows.”
“Basically, we wanted to show our support,” added wife, Diane. “There’s nothing we can do but to show our support.”
“Listening to the news … it is so dreadful. We thought we’ll put the hearts to more good use.”
