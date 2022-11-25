Ukrainian Support In NEK Going Strong And Growing

DERBY — The couple leading the Agape House of Mercy at the former Derby Green Nursing Home, where 37 Ukrainians displaced by war are living, will soon begin the fourth month of operation at the House with an eye toward expansion into Caledonia County.
Dr. Theresa and Scott Cianciolo will begin housing Ukrainians in an unused residential building on the King George Farm property in Sutton in January.
The Cianciolos moved to the Northeast Kingdom in 2004 and started Agape Ministries with a mission to serve children and adults with disabilities. They were living in Ukraine before the war broke out. As American citizens, they were advised to leave the country, which they did in early February.
The idea to create a place to support displaced Ukrainians in the Northeast Kingdom came after the Cianciolos helped at a Ukrainian refugee center in Florida.
The plan ahead of the late August opening of the Agape House was to house 37 displaced Ukrainians, and that’s how many are at the House now. There are five families ranging from two members to eight; the remainder are individuals. All of the families have at least one member with special needs.
The Cianciolos, with assistance from Sasha Shapovalova, an English-speaking member of the first Ukrainian family to arrive, are working on processing another nine people into the home. Among them, a wheelchair-bound man, his mother and his 92-year-old grandmother will be the next to arrive in January. The new space in Sutton is necessary for the growth beyond the Derby location and Cianciolo’s own home in Albany.
People near and far are helping out in numerous ways to support the local Ukrainian relief effort, said Cianciolo. There are area churches that have Angel Trees in which congregants are purchasing Christmas gifts for specific children at the Agape House. A dozen quilts were delivered to the house on Thursday. Boots have been donated.
Volunteers come in to teach. Scout groups come into the facility for meetings and include Ukrainian children. Members of the community come in and build relationships. Someone recently paid for a month’s worth of propane, which is the fuel used to heat the 12,000-square-foot Agape House. A registered nurse volunteers his time to meet with the residents daily. Local coaches volunteer time to provide physical education.
‘To see the totality of the community get together and do this is profound. “I’m just so grateful and thankful,” said Cianciolo on Friday. “I could spend all day on the phone telling you about the ways people have helped.”
Cianciolo said she and her husband have been plugged into the area church community for many years and she has never seen collaboration among churches of varying denominations the way they’ve collaborated around the Agape House.
“The community has given so significantly to the Mercy House,” she said.
Beyond the support for the Ukrainians living locally, the Agape House is leading an effort to support the people still living in Ukraine who are suffering.
Cianciolo said she’s concerned that the plight of Ukrainians is not getting the news coverage that it deserves and that people in the U.S. are not fully aware of the desperate situation the Ukrainians are in.
“Yesterday 100 percent of the country was without power,” Cianciolo said Friday.
An effort is underway to send 50 boxes of items to support people in Ukraine in the next month. Each box will weigh up to 50 pounds. Items to fill the boxes are being accepted, such as hats, gloves, jackets, vitamins, cold medicine, ibuprofen, first aid supplies, thermal wear clothing, light blankets, etc.
The Cianciolos have got the word out in different parts of the country and the goal is to have 250 boxes sent.
Local collection points are the Agape House on Route 5 in Derby, the Derby Community Church, Morgan Church and the Church of God in Derby.
Seeing their country struggle is difficult for the people living at the Agape House. “Emotions are high,” said Cianciolo. “People can’t get in touch with family because they have no electricity.”
Cianciolo said the people in the Agape House are happy to see the support for their countrymen. Many of them are struggling with what is happening in their country and the threats to the family and friends they left behind when they fled in the face of Russian oppression and some cases occupation.
The reaction among the Ukrainians when they arrive in the U.S. is one of awe, said Cianciolo.
“There’s about a month or two of feeling a little surreal, ‘Are we really here in the United States of America.”’ Many of them are working to develop lives here for themselves and their families, Cianciolo said. “Their goal is to become independent.”
Many of them already have their driver’s permits. Some are authorized to work. What they lack is transportation. They’re wanting more autonomy, she said. They want to become taxpayers. “Let me show you I’m working and I want to pay taxes. I can contribute,” is the mindset of the Ukrainians Cianciolo said.
Regarding needs for the House, Cianciolo said they can always use help with heating fuel. There is also a need to replace 50-year-old sprinkler heads in the facility and some flooring needs to be replaced. Cianciolo said there is a need for someone to volunteer 15 to 20 hours a week to serve as a secretary and help with the logistics of running the house in Derby and the new one in Sutton. “I need another person who is really organized,” said Cianciolo.
Another particular need is featured as a goal in an upcoming concert at the Highland Center for the Arts. A wheelchair-accessible van is needed, and the proceeds from the Dec. 10 concert will go to that need.
Joining in the concert, organized by David Kelley, will be the Mercy House singers, composed of several children and young adults who live at the Agape House of Mercy. Theresa Cianciolo said all of them have backgrounds in music. “We’ve got great talent in the house,” she said.
She spoke well of David Kelley, who is organizing the benefit concert. “David Kelley has a real heart to create awareness,” she said. “He’s such a proponent and advocate for Ukraine.”
Another benefit concert will happen on Jan. 21 at Grace United Methodist Church in St. Johnsbury. Members of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra will perform.
The first Ukrainian family to arrive, the Shapovalovs, are doing great, said Cianciolo. Daughter Sasha, who speaks English well and helps Cianciolo coordinate the effort of bringing her fellow countrymen to Vermont, recently got her permit to drive. She’s considering seeking education to become a dental hygienist. Dima Shapovalov, who has a medical background in Ukraine, is volunteering his help at Newport Ambulance and is currently working toward becoming an EMT.
Another of the Shapovalov children, 18-year-old Yacov, recently caught a 43-inch pike while fishing in Derby Pond near the Agape House. Cianciolo said she’s not sure if it’s any kind of record in Vermont, but she’s sure it’s a record for a Ukrainian in Vermont.
Cianciolo said the work to run the House is significant, but it’s rewarding.
“It’s rewarding to see the community and churches step up,” she said.
One example was a teenage girl living at the home who had to leave her musical instrument behind when she and her family left Ukraine. A music teacher who volunteers at the Agape House met the girl and asked her what musical instrument she’s like to learn. The girl answered cello but communicated she realized that such a large instrument was probably too much to ask for. “I’ll have a cello here tomorrow,” was the music teacher’s response. “The girl started weeping,” said Cianciolo, because of the teacher’s gratitude.
“Little acts of kindness like this are beyond rewarding,” she said.
