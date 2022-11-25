Ukrainian Support In NEK Going Strong And Growing

Yacov Shapovalov, 18, formerly of Ukraine, stands holds a 43-inch pike he recently got in Derby Pond near the Agape House of Mercy in Derby. (Contributed Photo)

DERBY — The couple leading the Agape House of Mercy at the former Derby Green Nursing Home, where 37 Ukrainians displaced by war are living, will soon begin the fourth month of operation at the House with an eye toward expansion into Caledonia County.

Dr. Theresa and Scott Cianciolo will begin housing Ukrainians in an unused residential building on the King George Farm property in Sutton in January.

