ST. JOHNSBURY — With its recent purchase of the Main Street Zuccaro & Willis law office building, Umbrella is a property owner for the first time in its 46-year history.
Beginning in January, the organization that supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence will occupy the stately building at 1330 Main St.
Umbrella has offices in St. Johnsbury and Newport, and until now all of its spaces have been leased. In St. Johnsbury, Umbrella has rented at least four locations: 1111 Main St., 970 Memorial Dr., 1222 Main St. and its current home, 1216 Railroad St, Suite C.
A five-year lease ends at the Railroad Street location in December, and Umbrella Executive Director Amanda Cochran said the decision to purchase a home rather than continue to rent was about financial stewardship.
Buying the Main Street building meets an office need while also investing in an asset, she said, and with the cost of renting, paying a mortgage toward eventual ownership makes more sense. “Financially it was the best approach for the sustainability of the organization,” Cochrane said.
The monthly mortgage at 1330 Main St. will be at a cost lower than monthly rent, she said.
The property is at the corner of Charles and Main streets with Fairbanks Museum as its neighbor to the south. The location is ideal, Cochrane said. It’s more accessible for foot traffic than the current location near the traffic lights at the intersection of Hastings Hill and Railroad Street.
Cochrane also said the three-story building on a quarter of an acre, while in a residential area, will be a “healing and safe environment.” The lawn, trees and bushes that make up the landscape offer “nature in a nice accessible setting,” she said.
The law office building was among a few properties that Umbrella looked at. One of the things that focused Umbrella on 1330 Main St. was the fact that it wasn’t being used as a residence. “We wanted to make sure we weren’t taking a home off the market because housing is really tight,” said Cochrane.
Because the building is already an office setting, no significant “retrofitting” will be needed, she said. “It’s in lovely shape; it’s ready for us to make it our own.”
Zuccaro and Willis say they are happy to have Umbrella follow them as owners of the property. They bought the building in the mid-1980s from the North Congregational Church. Up until that time, it had been used as a clergy residence. It was built in 1870.
“I’m 79 and will be 80 next year, and Willis is already 80, so we decided it was time to retire,” said Zuccaro. “Once word sort of started to get around that we were thinking of retiring, there was some interest expressed (in buying their building) and ultimately, we decided that Umbrella was an excellent choice,” said Zuccaro. “And the price ($450,000) was right. We reached an agreement.”
Said Willis in a statement shared by Umbrella, “Both Edward Zuccaro and I are pleased that Umbrella acquired the building that was the home of our law firm for nearly 38 years. It is a great building with a long history and we are confident it is in good hands with Umbrella.”
The veteran attorneys are no longer practicing law and are in the process of returning files to former clients.
Cochrane said she is excited to continue Umbrella’s mission in the new property and she believes the organization’s supporters will be eager to help fund the endeavor. “We have many supporters who contribute toward our work and we’re excited to offer this opportunity.”
Umbrella will use the space to continue offering direct services to the community, including advocacy services for individuals experiencing domestic or sexual violence; gender-based violence prevention services with children, teens, schools, and organizations; childcare support via their Kingdom Child Care Connection program, and supervised visitation via its Family Room.
Information provided by Umbrella from Olivia Plunkett, Umbrella’s Director of Innovation, notes, “Umbrella looks forward to engaging community members in the innovation of future services and expanding the capacity with which Umbrella can welcome the community into its physical space to cultivate change, connection and healing.”
