Umbrella Expands Advocacy Work

Umbrella, the Northeast Kingdom organization that has provided services and advocacy focused on domestic and sexual violence, child care and family services and more, is expanding its outreach in the Newport area.
The nonprofit, which was founded in 1976, announced the expansion of their Social Change Program in Newport and the group’s assumption of the tobacco and other substance use prevention efforts in Orleans County and northern Essex County.
The new focus is funded by a Vermont Department of Health grant. The tobacco prevention grant had previously been administered by Northeast Kingdom Learning Services and managed there by prevention specialist Allyson Howell, who now joins the Umbrella staff.
Howell will work in collaboration with Savannah Williams, Umbrella’s Social Change Program Manager in its Newport office.
“We are really excited,” said Howell of the new collaboration. She said her work on tobacco and substance use prevention dovetails in many ways with the long-term mission and strategies that Umbrella has used.
Their various effort will include education through local schools for students, staff, administrators and PTA organizations, community outreach and more.
“We will also be working toward policy changes,” said Howell, noting the success in advocating for no smoking ordinances in Caledonia County by the Northeast Prevention Coalition. While education is the start, she is hopeful it will lead to action, including making smoke-free parks in the region.
Howell said vaping and tobacco use among teens remain a significant concern, based on statistics from the recent Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted by the Health Department that shows a sharp increase in vaping and a higher rate of tobacco use by the region’s teens compared to the rest of the state.
Howell said they are contemplating a local survey “to get another layer of understanding of what are the concerns in the community.”
“We were interested in taking on this type of prevention work,” said Williams, the Social Change Program Manager. “This is a new avenue for us in prevention work which makes it really, really exciting.”
Oftentimes an underlying factor of substance use and misuse is trauma, which coincides with factors contributing to domestic and sexual violence, she noted.
The Social Change Program will include prevention and education in schools but also the broader community, said Williams. The office will cover other varied topics as well, like technology safety, sexting and self-exploitation.
“Ally and I both have relationships with the schools,” said Williams. “We hope to reintroduce ourselves to let them know about the new initiative, and how the services are more adaptable and streamlined.”
Umbrella Executive Director Amanda Cochrane said the organization has delivered prevention programming in the NEK for decades focusing on the prevention of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence and stalking throughout the NEK. In 2019, Umbrella reached over 3,000 youth throughout 23 schools as well as 330 adults, Cochrane said.
“Over the past several years we have participated in regional coalitions addressing substance misuse and tobacco use because we, along with our partners, understand the deep connection between substance use disorder for example, and experiences of gender-based violence,” said Cochrane.
Cochrane noted substance use disorder has been found to occur in 40-60% of intimate partner violence incidences according to several studies, and many of the risk factors of experiencing or perpetrating gender-based violence align with risk factors for substance abuse disorder and early tobacco use.
The Social Change program in St. Johnsbury, while not working specifically on substance misuse, has also partnered with the Northeast Prevention Coalition led by NVRH, said Cochrane. Other developments include the St. Johnsbury program plans to offer Umbrella’s “Askable Adult” curriculum next month to the coalition. Staff in St. Johnsbury, in addition to the evidenced-based cucciculum they provide to local schools, also offer a Youth In Power program for young women and they have recently taken the lead in co-creating an updated Youth Advisory Council in partnership with various community groups.
“To us, it is a no-brainer to connect these dots and expand what Umbrella views as ‘prevention’ so that we can work in better concert with our partners to mitigate risk factors and build protective factors among the youth with whom we work,” said Cochrane.
