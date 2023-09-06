Umbrella Invites People To Share Their Stories Of ‘Hope And Healing’

ST. JOHNSBURY — Umbrella is offering a new event series for Domestic Violence Awareness Month called Stories of Hope & Healing.
In October, Umbrella will be hosting two intimate evenings of storytelling with the focus on people’s personal stories of hope and healing. One event will take place in Newport on Oct. 19 and the other will take place in St. Johnsbury on Oct. 26.
“It is our goal to offer a free community event that centers the real lives and experiences of community members, leaving audience members inspired by the stories shared,” stated Executive Director, Amanda Cochrane. Stories will center on the theme of hope and healing and offer insight into recovery and resilience.
Award-winning documentary filmmaker and theatre producer Bess O’Brien will be emceeing the events and will also be supporting selected writer-performers during the lead up.
Said O’Brien, “I am thrilled to be working with Umbrella to raise the voices of folks in our community that want to share their stories of struggle and resilience. These voices are critical to understanding each other and our mutual experiences.”
Umbrella is also partnering with Catamount Arts on these upcoming events as they will provide production and ticketing.
Community members with a story to tell are invited to participate by submitting their work by email to Amandac@umbrellanek.org by Sept. 22. Write “Hope and Healing” in the subject line.
A panel will be viewing all the submissions and will select performers by Sept. 29. If invited to participate, people will receive an honorarium of $50 and be asked to commit to a session with our team to finalize stories, a two-hour rehearsal prior to the event as well as commitment to perform their stories in Newport and/or St. Johnsbury.
Umbrella is a non-profit organization serving the Northeast Kingdom. Its mission is to cultivate a Northeast Kingdom where all people thrive free from abuse and oppression.
