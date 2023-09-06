Umbrella Invites People To Share Their Stories Of ‘Hope And Healing’

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Umbrella is offering a new event series for Domestic Violence Awareness Month called Stories of Hope & Healing.

In October, Umbrella will be hosting two intimate evenings of storytelling with the focus on people’s personal stories of hope and healing. One event will take place in Newport on Oct. 19 and the other will take place in St. Johnsbury on Oct. 26.

