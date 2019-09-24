MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department held its annual permit lottery for muzzleloader antlerless deer permits on September 17 and says it now has several thousand unallocated antlerless deer permits available for use in the December 7-15 muzzleloader deer season. The unallocated permits are available because not enough people applied for them in the lottery.
These permits can be purchased for $10 on the department’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) on a first come, first served basis.
