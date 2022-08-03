Haverhill Police have identified a woman who was found dead in Woodsville last week.
Police say the body of 50-year-old Julie Roy of North Haverhill was discovered at 11 Church St. on July 25, after someone called Grafton County Dispatch and reported that a family member was “deceased somewhere in Woodsville.”
Det. Matthew Yao and Ofc. Ty Brown searched the area and located the body in a tent outside of the Church Street residence.
No positive identification was made at the time due to the significant decomposition of the body. The state Medical Examiner’s office was summoned to assist with the investigation.
Haverhill Police previously said the death was believed to be a health-related issue and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.
The circumstances surrounding the person’s death remain under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Yao at (603) 787-2222 or by email at myaohpd@haverhill-nh.com.
