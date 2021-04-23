As spring moves to more firmly take winter’s place, local birds are out and about in search of a mate. You can hear them pretty much everywhere, from woodcocks to chickadees and beyond.
But if you’re looking to hear, and maybe spot, some less common birds, local conservation ecologist Jesse Mohr points to the Cooley-Jericho Community Forest (CJCF).
“It’s a really unique and exciting place right now to go birding,” said Mohr on Thursday.
The 840-acre community forest was created in 2013 with the support of four local towns — Easton, Franconia, Landaff, and Sugar Hill — and is now owned and managed by the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust (ACT) on the towns’ behalf.
Mohr, who is also a licensed forester and wildlife biologist, said that heavy tree cutting by a private landowner prior to CJCF’s conservation has created an abundance of young forest and shrubland habitat preferred by many birds.
Mohr said that the most abundant birds at CJCF are chestnut-sided warblers and white-throated sparrows.
“They’re less common birds on the New Hampshire landscape, but they’re the most abundant bird out there,” he said.
Mohr said a suite of warblers can be heard at CJCF as well: morning warblers, magnolia warblers, Nashville warblers, and Canada warblers.
He said the community forest is actually the only spot in New Hampshire that he has heard a morning warbler.
ACT’s first event of the year will provide more on the subject of avian creatures: an online presentation to be held Thursday, April 29 will discuss bird diversity through habitat diversity.
UNH Cooperative Extension’s Matt Tarr will lead the event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tarr is a professional wildlife biologist and licensed forester.
“Matt is a fantastic and super charismatic speaker — I’m really glad we have him coming back,” said Gal Potashnick, ACT’s outreach and member services director, in an email.
Advance registration is required and space is limited. Those interested may register at act-nh.org/education-events or call the office at 603-823-7777.
Mohr said these less-common birds are out in CJCF’s unique low shrubby growth because they like to nest or hide in that kind of habitat. He says that now — April, May, June — is a good time to go and hear these birds.
While birds are most active early in the morning or in the evening, Mohr said that there are so many birds at CJCF that many birdsongs can be heard at any time.
Later in the summer, when young birds hatch and start to fly around, other kinds descend upon the shrubbier areas at the community forest. Mohr said this is because the habitat contains a lot of food resources.
“If you are a young bird who is still trying to figure out your way in the world, it’s also a really great place to be able to go hide, too,” he added.
Mohr said late summer forest birds at CJCF include black-throated blue warblers, black-throated green warblers, ovenbirds, hermit thrushes, and more.
The primary entrance and parking for Cooley-Jericho is at the end of Trumpet Round Road in Sugar Hill, where Mohr says the forest is very young, though still slightly older than the forest on top of the hills.
Mohr said that all of the property’s trails lead to the top … eventually.
Mohr said that CJCF is a large property with fairly rough terrain and it can be easy to get lost if you don’t stick to the trails.
The property begins with a hardwood forest down low, then spruces and firs up higher, and then a young coniferous forest.
“I try to have people think of and experience the wildlife along the elevation gradient that’s out there,” said Mohr.
Mohr notes that bird songs initially are the creatures trying to pair up with a mate and to establish territories for their nests. When eggs are laid, calls move to territory defense.
And once young are hatched, “then you’re into stealth mode,” Mohr says, as birds do not want to attract predators.
Mohr said that looking ahead for CJCF, ACT and the towns involved plan to maintain some of the property’s young forest habitat while letting other parts of it grow up a bit.
“Our hope is to have a more balanced and diverse forest in the future,” he said.
