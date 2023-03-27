Under By-Law Amendment, Non-Conforming Work Would Require DRB Approval

LYNDON — Work on non-conforming structures must receive Development Review Board approval.
That was the decision handed down by the Planning Commission, which approved a by-law amendment last week.
It concludes a months-long discussion on the topic and affirms DRB standard practice.
“Since I’ve been [on DRB] this is exactly the way we’ve done it on every single one,” said DRB Chair Kevin McKeon previously.
The decision was made following a five-minute discussion after a two-hour Planning Commission meeting on March 22.
The by-law amendment will go to public hearings before the Planning Commission and Select Board, and a Select Board vote to adopt.
The issue stems from a disagreement between Zoning Administrator Jon Prue and Planning Director Nicole Gratton if Gratton required Development Review Board approval to replace a removed front porch at 1393 Back Center Rd., a non-conforming structure.
In December, DRB determined she did because Section 5.2 of the by-laws states that a discontinued non-conforming use — like the removed porch — may be re-established as long as (1) It has not been discontinued for more than a year and (2) DRB determines it will not have adverse impacts.
However, in February, the Planning Commission supported Gratton’s claim that the project did not require DRB approval because, even though the building is non-conforming, the new porch would have a smaller footprint and not represent a substantial change.
They pointed to Section 5.3 of the town zoning by-laws, which states that “a non-conforming structure may be maintained, repaired, and replaced provided that such action does not increase the degree of non-compliance in any respect.”
Ultimately, on March 22, the Planning Commission reconsidered and determined DRB approval was required. They amended Section 5.3 to ensure that work on non-conforming structures meeting the criteria must be done “with DRB approval.”
During a discussion on the matter, McKeon spoke in support of the amendment.
Research shows that 33 of the last 35 permits for non-conforming uses went to DRB. The two that didn’t were expedited for exceptional circumstances.
“I really feel it’s something that all non-conformities should be seen by the DRB,” said McKeon, an eight-year DRB member.
He pointed to a past project — the replacement of a non-conforming structure located “six feet off of Main Street” — and said the new building would have remained too close to the road without DRB imposing setback requirements.
Said McKeon, “We’ve had issues in the past where thank God we had [DRB review under Section] 5.3.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.