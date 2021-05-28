LANCASTER — The bookcase is actually a door.
It separates a retro, 50s-style cocktail bar from a sleek, modern cigar lounge.
The hidden entrance is a flourish. Born from the imaginations of owners, Brian and Ruby Berryman. But considering the events of the past year, it’s hard to ignore the symbolism.
At first, COVID-19 seemed like an obstacle, and surely it was. But it also created opportunities.
The Berrymans used the downtime to accelerate their renovations of the Lancaster Motel. They refurbished rooms, upgraded infrastructure, and created funky spaces that are unlike anything in or around Lancaster.
In other words, they found a hidden door in the pandemic. And they stepped through it.
WHAT’S OLD IS NEW AGAIN
The 66-year-old Lancaster Motel had fallen on hard times when the Berryman’s took it over in 2019.
Many in town called the motel an interruption of the up-and-coming Main Street business district, rather than a continuation of it.
That has changed under the new ownership. During the pandemic, the Berrymans have overhauled nearly every square inch of the property.
They have renovated 27 short-term rental rooms — with new furnishings and hardwood flooring — and are midway through updating eight extended-stay suites. They piped in high-speed internet and began to install new wiring.
They also upgraded the motel’s common areas. They decluttered the lobby, replacing worn couches with stylish, vintage chairs and tables. They gutted the second-floor function room, removing makeshift rental spaces and reclaiming its panoramic downtown view. They resurfaced the parking lot, removing speed bumps and creating an outdoor patio.
And, of course, there is the cocktail bar and cigar lounge. The Compass Rose Cocktail Bar features classic cocktails and signature craft beers in a speakeasy setting, and The Waypoint Cigar Lounge has a walk-in humidor and a separate smoking lounge.
Moreover, the Berrymans transformed the motel’s marketing. They created a new website, rebuilt relations with area attractions, launched a line of merchandise, and have sold seasonal rentals to snowmobilers (the motel is located right on Corridor 5).
Ruby has overseen much of those efforts, although Brian is quick to take credit, he joked.
And there are more changes coming.
They intend to create outdoor seating and gaming areas on side lawns located on the perimeter of the motel property. There are no plans to re-open the spacious commercial kitchen, but it remains intact for catering purposes.
All of those improvements are good business decisions. They are also good for the community and its revitalized downtown area.
That’s important to the Berrymans, who made a cross-country leap of faith nearly two decades ago and found a home in this corner of the North Country.
COAST TO COAST
It was time for a change.
The Berrymans were recently married (the second marriage for both) and living in San Diego in the mid-2000s. Both had grown weary of the west coast lifestyle. Ruby was completing a playwriting program at UC San Diego and it seemed like a good time to start fresh.
Brian, a commercial pilot, regularly flew into Manchester (N.H.) International Airport. Something about the Granite State intrigued him, and he began to explore it during layovers. One day he ventured further north than he had before, and crested Corrigan Hill on the Route 3 approach to Lancaster.
He poked around town, met with a realtor, and then contacted Ruby. There was no cell phone reception, so he found a payphone outside of the Jiffy Mart.
“I said ‘Ruby, I think I found the town.’ She goes, ‘Are you out of your mind, you’re not in the U.S. anymore, you’re in Canada!’,” he recalled. Eventually, he returned with Ruby, and the second visit was much like the first. “We came up and had the same experience. We hung out all day here, the people were great. … Long story short, we fell in love with it. It was a place we could set up our lives the way we wanted. It spoke to our soul.”
Their jobs were portable, and the place seemed inviting. So in September 2004 they uprooted their blended family and moved 2,500 miles across four time zones, bringing with them four children. To this day, relatives and friends question the decision.
“So many of our friends felt like we had moved to a different planet, like to mars or something,” said Brian. Adding to that reaction, the Berryman’s are one of the few black families in the Lancaster area. “Obviously there’s not a lot of diversity up here, and so everybody thought ‘What have you done? You’ve moved into a hostile environment!’”
However, the Berrymans didn’t find hostility. Quite the opposite. They planted roots and were welcomed by their new community.
A GIFT
When they arrived 17 years ago, their children were in grades 3 through 7. They sat them down and prepared them for their new home, and how to approach their new classmates.
Brian told them “you’re going to be different” and that a handful of kids “might want to have an issue” but ultimately “it’s not about their reactions, it’s about yours. It’s what you give to people.”
Brian and Ruby advised their kids to be themselves, engage with others and keep an open mind. The parents adopted a similar attitude. It worked out.
“So we approached it that way and we were really well received. Obviously not everybody’s going to like everyone, but in general the town responded very well to us because we didn’t have that expectation that there was going to be a problem,” Brian said.
As they neared retirement age, they looked for a way to give back to the town. That’s when the motel presented itself.
Ruby saw potential in the property, located in the heart of Lancaster. She initiated talks with the former owner. Brian wasn’t sure, but she convinced him. Together they have created a space that occupies a unique place in the town’s cultural landscape, where people from different social groups and backgrounds come together under the same roof.
In addition to the bonding that takes place in the cocktail bar and cigar lounge, Ruby wants to foster community through events, including arts and culture programming. The motel could host exhibits, readings, performances and more, she said.
In support of greater beautification and revitalization efforts, the Berrymans are planning to install a community mural on the outside of the building, on a wall facing the municipal parking lot diagonally across from the Parker J. Noyes Building. The grant-funded mural is expected to move forward with community input in 2022.
“This property is sort of a gift to the town. I’m not saying we bought it to make it a gift. But we approached the purchase of this property the same way we did moving up here, which is to be as open and as forthcoming and giving as possible, and great things will happen. That’s what we experienced,” Brian said.
“It’s another step in our commitment to this area. We are really members of the community, we are really committed to the area, and we love being up here. It’s not flawless, but we love it. And when [the motel] presented itself, we had a chance to really dig into the community and be a part of it in a real way. And if we can make [the motel] as high-quality as possible, and sort of return it to its relationship to the town, it’s going to be magic.”
