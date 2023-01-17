Under Pressure, DRA Finally Sets Haverhill Tax Rate

HAVERHILL — Disaster averted.
In response to public outcry and political pressure, the Department of Revenue Administration on Tuesday set the 2022 tax rates for the town, its four precincts, and the Haverhill Cooperative School District.
Doing so will allow those entities to continue operation and avoid imminent shutdowns.
“Everybody can breathe a sigh of relief,” said Assistant Town Manager Jen Boucher. “I’m relieved we will not have to shut our doors and I’m glad the kids will be able to stay in school. We’ll be able to keep paying for what we need to pay for.”
Haverhill’s tax rate (combined local education, state education, county and municipal) is $25.19, up 30 cents from the previous year.
Tha is largely because of an 88-cent increase in the local education rate.
Meanwhile the additional precinct tax rates are as follows: Haverhill Corner, $1.15 (43 cent decrease from the previous year), Mountain Lakes, $4.75 (59 cent increase), North Haverhill, $1.01 (19 cent increase), Woodsville, $3.19 ($3.22 decrease).
Tax bills are expected to be sent out by the end of the week.
DRA had refused to set the tax rate until a Woodsville lawsuit was resolved, likely a year from now. But the town, precincts and schools were poised to run out of money and close their doors in a matter of weeks.
Executive Councilor met with concerned Haverhill officials on Jan. 12 and went to bat for them.
“They briefed me on the urgency of the situation and I went to work right away,” said Warmington, who reached out to DRA Commissioner Lindsey Stepp, Attorney General John Formella, and the Solicitor General.
Her efforts proved instrumental in DRA’s change of heart.
She was happy to hear that the situation had been resolved and that Haverhill’s schools and town/precinct departments would remain open, “I’m very, very pleased that we were able to get it resolved, and resolved very quickly.”
The town tax rate includes a $450,000 payment to Woodsville Fire and Highway, even though DRA ruled Town Meeting approval of that funding was illegal.
DRA decided to include that amount in the tax rate because the matter is ongoing, with the state Supreme Court scheduled to hear a Woodsville appeal this year.
It’s the latest development in the Woodsville Fire District funding saga. See timeline below.
TIMELINE
The following is a simple timeline of the ongoing Town of Haverhill-Precinct of Woodsville funding saga.
June 2021: Concord lawmakers end the state-mandated funding agreement that required town taxpayers to support Woodsville Fire and Highway. As a result, Woodsville taxpayers must fund 100% of fire and highway operations without town support moving forward.
March 12, 2022: Town Meeting narrowly approves two petition articles to reinstate town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway totaling nearly $450,000.
Voters did so despite multiple legal opinions that the petition articles were illegal and violated municipal finance law.
Ultimately, a slim majority believed Woodsville’s argument: That Concord lawmakers had not quashed town-to-precinct funding, but reverted the matter to local control (through annual Town Meeting appropriations).
May 4, 2022: DRA overturns Town Meeting approval of the petition articles, ruling that one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make appropriations for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
May 16, 2022: Woodsville files a request for reconsideration, appealing the DRA decision.
Aug. 12, 2022: DRA dismisses Woodsville’s request for reconsideration, ruling that the precinct lacks standing in the matter. Since the petition warrant articles were approved by Town Meeting, the town must file the request instead, DRA said.
Oct. 12, 2022: Woodsville appeals DRA’s decisions to Grafton County Superior Court and the New Hampshire Supreme Court. To see all of the Woodsville Precinct’s legal filings visit https://bit.ly/3TyKVoO
Nov. 29, 2022: The Supreme Court accepts Woodsville’s appeal. Officials expect the Supreme Court will take a year or more to hear arguments and render a decision.
Dec. 22, 2022: DRA rules the Town of Haverhill’s property tax rate cannot be set until Woodsville’s Supreme Court appeal is resolved due to the “interconnection of the issues.”
Jan. 17, 2022: In response to public outcry and political pressure, DRA has a change of heart and sets the Haverhill tax rate.
