A Lyndon man charged with enabling the consumption of alcohol by a minor two years ago was picked up on an arrest warrant this week — 20 months after he stopped showing up to court.

Christopher Cantrell, 29, had been the subject of a $150 arrest warrant issued by the court on March 5, 2018, after he failed to appear for a pretrial conference in Caledonia County Superior Court.

