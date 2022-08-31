Unemployment Drops In NEK
Buy Now

Newspaper opend to the want ads. Magnifying glass highlighting the word Jobs.

The unemployment rate in the Northeast Kingdom followed the statewide trend lower in July as the region continues to show gains in the labor force and employment rolls year over year.

The statewide un-adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 2.5% to 2.1%, based on an increase of just over 2,000 people employed and 1,500 fewer people unemployed compared to June.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments