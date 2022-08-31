Unemployment Drops In NEK

The unemployment rate in the Northeast Kingdom followed the statewide trend lower in July as the region continues to show gains in the labor force and employment rolls year over year.
The statewide un-adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 2.5% to 2.1%, based on an increase of just over 2,000 people employed and 1,500 fewer people unemployed compared to June.
The Northeast Kingdom saw a similar drop in the unemployment rate with the St. Johnsbury labor market going from 3.0% to 2.5% and the Derby labor market dropping from 3.7% to 3.3% compared to June.
The Labor Department suggests a broader economic picture can be seen by comparing local employment data on a year-over-year basis, which shows a mixed picture for the NEK, with the St. Johnsbury area continuing to gain ground from the labor force disruptions caused by the pandemic while the Derby area recovery may have stalled.
According to the Labor Department data, there were 13,045 people employed in the St. Johnsbury area and 328 unemployed in July 2022. In July 2021 there were 12,800 people employed and 451 unemployed.
In Derby, the July 2022 report indicated there were 11,727 employed and 401 unemployed compared to July 2021 when there were 11,750 employed and 535 unemployed.
“Vermont’s labor force has grown, every month this year. This is welcome news for businesses looking to hire, but even with the addition of about 7,000 to the labor force, the labor force in Vermont remains around 20,000 below pre-pandemic levels,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “The difficulty of hiring for Vermont businesses can be seen in the monthly job openings data which shows 15 consecutive months of total job openings above 20,000. Prior to this streak, the historical data never exceeded this threshold, making this an excellent time for those looking for work or those interested in changing careers.”
The July unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.7%in White River Junction and Burlington-South Burlington to 3.3% in Derby.
