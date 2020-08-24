Unemployment Rate Drops As Local People Leave Labor Force

The latest unemployment report issued Friday shows that while the Northeast Kingdom’s unemployment rate largely kept pace with an improvement made in the statewide average, a closer look at the data reveals it wasn’t all good news.

The statewide, non-adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2% in July, a drop from June’s 9.5% rate and a continued decline from high during the pandemic of 17.4% in April.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments