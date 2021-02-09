Unemployment Rate Remains High In Coos County

Stratford has been slow to recover from the COVID-19 economic downturn.
The small town (population 680) located 40 minutes from the Canadian border has the third-highest unemployment rate in New Hampshire.
Its December unemployment rate of 9.2 percent ranked just behind Ellsworth (10.5 percent) and Hart’s Location (10.3 percent).
Those communities have populations under 100 and their jobless rates have fluctuated wildly over the past year.
Meanwhile, Stratford’s numbers have remained consistently near the top. The town has endured significant, sustained unemployment throughout the pandemic.
The question is why?
“I can’t point to anything specific that can be taken with confidence,” said Clayton MacDonald, chairman of the Stratford Board of Selectmen.
He offered a few likely reasons: Stratford’s aging population and service sector workforce were hard-hit by COVID; the region offers few new jobs; and many people can’t return to work due to child care and remote learning burdens.
However, he said, “there’s no hard data to back that up.”
It’s a regional problem.
Covering the northernmost part of the state, Coos County leads New Hampshire’s 10 counties in joblessness.
It contains three of the state’s five highest unemployment rates: Stratford, Dalton (fourth, 7.4 percent) and Pittsburg (fifth, 7.0 percent).
Two more Coos communities appear in the top 20 out of 259 N.H. cities, towns and unincorporated territories: Jefferson (13th, 5.6 percent) and Whitefield (16th, 5.5 percent).
In those towns, the problem hides in plain sight.
“Stratford, like many small communities in northern New England, is so sprawled out. It’s hard for people to know what’s going on in their neighbor’s lives,” MacDonald said, adding that many residents keep their problems private “because of our New England, do-it-on-your-own attitude.”
Despite the lack of hard facts, MacDonald said there are subtle signs that COVID has deeply impacted some household budgets.
The true impact may not be seen until the 2021 or 2022 property tax bills go out, according to town officials.
“I do know that people are struggling. To heat their homes, put food on the table and pay rent or mortgages,” he said. “The people with secure jobs are doing well enough, but the people without secure jobs are definitely struggling.”
One indicator, he said, is homes in need of upkeep.
“It’s suggestive that people are struggling, they’re taking care of the most basic of their needs first, and everything else is getting dropped by the wayside,” he said. “But again, I have no hard data I can point to.”
Small communities have limited ability to offer help, MacDonald said.
“COVID makes all operations of a small town difficult. Small towns that have small tax bases are always struggling to raise funds. We’d love to provide a lot of services. But New Hampshire is very highly driven on property taxes. And when people are struggling to pay property taxes, it’s crazy to boost their property taxes simply to provide a few services that may or may not be cost-effective,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can with the resources we have.”
The statewide unemployment rate for December 2020 was 3.6 percent. Coos County led the state’s 10 counties with a rate of 4.9 percent.
Other local communities that exceeded the state rate are as follows: Benton (6.2 percent), Berlin (5.4 percent), Bethlehem (4.4 percent), Clarksville (4.5 percent), Columbia (3.9 percent), Gorham (5.9 percent), Lincoln (5.1 percent), Lyman (6.6 percent), Northumberland (4.2 percent), Stewartstown (4.2 percent), and Woodstock (4.4 percent).
