Unemployment Rate Ticks Down In NEK

The Vermont Department of Labor announced Friday that the unemployment rate continued to tick down in April both at the state level and in the Northeast Kingdom.
The unemployment rate for Vermont dropped from 2.6% in March to 2.5% in April, it is down from 3.7% year over year.
The report shows modest improvements in both the size of the labor force and the number of people employed statewide but continuing tight labor conditions.
“Though April numbers show gains to the labor force and the number of employed Vermonters, there is still a gap between jobs available and the number of unemployed,” said Vt. Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “The ratio is approximately 3 to 1 – for every three open jobs in Vermont, there is one person categorized as ‘unemployed’.”
Vermont’s unemployment rate is lower than the New England and U.S. rates.
State officials have cited workforce development as a critical issue for the state, noting that the low unemployment rate and high open job numbers indicate employers are struggling to fill positions.
The Northeast Kingdom also saw a drop in the regional unemployment rate. The Derby labor market dropped from 4.7% in March to 4.4% in April. Derby’s unemployment rate was at 6.0% last April.
Despite the drop, Derby continues to have the state’s highest unemployment rate. The labor market with the next highest unemployment rate is Morristown-Waterbury at 3.2%.
In the St. Johnsbury area, the unemployment rate dropped from 2.9% in March to 2.8% in April. The unemployment rate in St. Johnsbury stood at 4.7% last April.
Compared to last year, the biggest job gains were made in retail stores; arts, entertainment and recreation; and restaurants and bars. The biggest job losses were in food manufacturing; and nursing and residential care facilities.
“While the definition of ‘unemployed’ can be narrow, the 3-1 ratio highlights the tight labor market conditions and the need to increase the labor force to meet the current hiring needs of Vermont employers,” said Harrington.
The Department of Labor announced earlier this week it is accepting applications for this year’s Vermont Internship Program.
Funded by DOL, the program will award a total of $400,000 in grants up to $50,000 to build or administer an internship program, or to provide interns with stipends. Applications must be received by June 9 and information is available on DOL’s website or during a June 2 webinar.
