The latest unemployment report issued by the Vermont Department of Labor shows that while the state’s unemployment rate is still significantly above historic norms, the Northeast Kingdom is weathering the storm better than other regions of the state.
While the labor markets in the Northeast Kingdom typically have the highest or near highest unemployment rate in the state the last few months have shown are parts of the state have been more adversely affected by the pandemic and June’s report is no different.
The statewide unemployment rate in June was reported at 9.4%, a drop from May’s 12.7% but still nearly four times the June 2019 rate of 2.5%.
The Derby labor market saw one of the biggest drops in unemployment between May and June across the state, going from 16.4% to 11.0%. This puts Derby at 12th in the state, which ranges from 7.1% in Newbury to 16.6% in Woodstock. At this time last year Derby had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 3.7%.
The June report indicates the Derby market has 12,722 in its civilian labor force and 1,402 people are unemployed. This represents a slight decrease in total labor force size from May’s 12,854, which means 132 people left the labor market by either stopping the search for work or retiring.
The St. Johnsbury labor market matched the statewide rate at 9.4%, down from May’s 12.2 and over three times last year’s 3.0%.
The St. Johnsbury area has the 8th lowest unemployment in the state. At this time last year St. Johnsbury had the third highest unemployment rate in the state.
According to the June report St. Johnsbury’s labor force is 14,025 people and 1,262 are unemployed. The marks an increase of 38 people in the labor force from May.
“Vermont’s June data mirrored national level changes with an increase in the number of jobs and a decline in the unemployment rate,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “This captures only some of the economic story here and across the country. Unemployment insurance claims continue to be elevated and are providing a more-timely picture of the economic hardship that many Vermonters are facing. Until these claim numbers come down, the Department will continue our expanded efforts to support claimants and jobseekers with employers looking to hire. If you are a Vermonter seeking work or are an employer who is hiring, please contact the Department to learn about our programs and our adaptive approaches to providing services with limited in person contact.”
The biggest gains in jobs were in the leisure and hospitality sectors, which saw a 37% increase in the number of people employed from May, but there are still only half the total number of people working in those sectors compared to one year ago. The only industry that have seen gains in jobs year over year is in education.
