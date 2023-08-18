Unemployment Report Shows Signs Of Flooding Impact

The unemployment rate in Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom ticked down last month but showed signs of the impact of flooding in early July.
For the month of July, the unemployment rate in Derby was 2.9%, and in St. Johnsbury was 2.0%. Vermont’s rate was 1.8%.
“As Vermont continues with recovery efforts, the data released today adds some initial perspective to the overall magnitude of the disasters. The monthly numbers show a decrease of 1,700 jobs in July in the Accommodation & Food Services industry. The weekly reports showing unemployment insurance claims level activity also provides a partial picture of the economic disruption with claims levels 50% higher this summer when compared to last summer,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington.
The St. Johnsbury labor market area at 2.0% had one of the larger drops in unemployment in the state, falling from 2.6% in June to 2.0 percent in July. In a year-over-year comparison, St. Johnsbury’s unemployment rate was at 3.1% in July 2022. There were 14,028 people employed in the St. Johnsbury area, with 291 unemployed. This is the largest number of people employed since before the pandemic.
The Derby labor market area at 2.9% was down from 3.2% in June and 4.0% in July 2022. The total number employed was 12,619, with 380 unemployed. The number employed was down about 40 workers from June’s report. Derby continued to have the highest unemployment rate in the state, with Springfield next closest at 2.4%
There were two labor market areas that saw unemployment rates tick up, Woodstock jumped from 2.2% in June to 2.3% in July, and Barre-Montpelier rose from 1.9% in June to 2.2% in July.
“The Department understands that individuals and businesses have been tremendously impacted by the floods,” noted Harrington, referring Vermonters to the Department of Labor’s website for a listing of services and information including on the Disaster Unemployment Assistance that has been granted to Vermont to provide help to individuals and independent contractors who have seen their earnings impacted by the
flood.
It was also announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Labor extended the application deadline for the Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) Program to ensure that Vermonters affected by the recent flooding can access the benefits. Individuals within all eligible counties now have until September 29 to file their initial claims.
The following counties are eligible for DUA: Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor.
In addressing the extension, Harrington said, “It’s essential that we make every effort to ensure Vermonters have the necessary resources and time to access these funds.”
The new deadline of Sept. 29, provides uniformity for all Vermonters in the affected counties, which originally had staggered deadlines based on when the counties received the disaster declaration.
For further information and to apply for the DUA program, visit https://labor.vermont.gov
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.