Unemployment ticked back up in November, following the statewide trend, as the regional labor force grew modestly and more people claimed unemployment as they sought work.

The Derby area saw a bump from 2.8% unemployment in October to 3.9% in November. The rise was based on 140 people rejoining the labor force while the total number of people working dropped from 11,507 to 11,506. The Derby area is still shy of its pre-pandemic employment when 12,425 were employed in November 2019.

