Unemployment Ticks Down In NEK Last Month
Newspaper opend to the want ads. Magnifying glass highlighting the word Jobs.

Unemployment ticked down slightly in the Northeast Kingdom last month while state officials continue to focus on workforce development and promoting jobs across the state.

The Derby area continues to have the highest unemployment rate in Vermont at 3.1% in September. This is down from 3.2% in August and 4.0% in September 2021. September’s rate reflects 11,574 people employed and 375 unemployed. The region has retreated slightly from its post-pandemic high of 11,899 people employed in June. Last September there were 11,647 employed.

