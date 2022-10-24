Unemployment Ticks Down In NEK Last Month

Unemployment ticked down slightly in the Northeast Kingdom last month while state officials continue to focus on workforce development and promoting jobs across the state.
The Derby area continues to have the highest unemployment rate in Vermont at 3.1% in September. This is down from 3.2% in August and 4.0% in September 2021. September’s rate reflects 11,574 people employed and 375 unemployed. The region has retreated slightly from its post-pandemic high of 11,899 people employed in June. Last September there were 11,647 employed.
The St. Johnsbury region also saw the unemployment rate drop to 2.4% in September from 2.6% in August and 3.0% last September. There were 12,866 people employed last month and 319 unemployed. The region is up 330 employed people year over year.
The September unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.7 percent in White River Junction to 3.1 percent in Derby.
Vermont’s non-adjusted unemployment rate climbed from 2.0% in August to 2.1% in September, reflecting 5,000 fewer people employed and nearly 140 more people unemployed, according to the latest report from the Vermont Department of Labor released Friday. There are about 20,000 fewer people employed in Vermont now than there were before the pandemic.
“In October, the State of Vermont highlighted careers in some of the most in-demand industries in Vermont, working with local and statewide partners to generate awareness for jobs in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, tourism, and hospitality,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “We continue to help connect Vermonters with the great opportunities that exist across the state in these sectors.”
These efforts with be furthered in the coming weeks, added Harrington, with a number of hiring events, including those focused on promoting the employment of veterans and the recognition of National Apprenticeship Week in November.
Gov. Phil Scott will use his weekly press conference Tuesday to promote career pathways for Vermonters where he will discuss Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs, a list assembled by VDOL and McClure that includes more than 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage and have at least 500 openings over the next decade. Scott has said developing the state’s workforce is a priority for his administration. The state faced workforce challenges before the pandemic as well, Scott’s administration has noted in the past.
More information on the upcoming Department of Labor events and resources can be found at Labor.Vermont.gov or by calling 833-719-1051.
