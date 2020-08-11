A Connecticut driver was lucky to suffer no injuries during a crash that destroyed his tractor trailer after he fell asleep while heading north on Interstate 91 in Lyndon early Tuesday morning.

State Police Trooper Jason Danielsen reports that Allan Davis, 30, of Meridan, Conn., fell asleep just before 6 a.m. and drove into the median and crashed into a tree.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments