St. Johnsbury firefighters assist at the scene of a rolled Jeep Rubicon off Route 5 in St. Johnsbury near the intersection with Main Street. The driver in the crash, Tracy Villeneuve, 53, of Waterford, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, but she needed help getting out of the vehicle. She is pictured left of center talking to a rescue member from CALEX. At the time of the crash it was snowing lightly with some snow cover on the road. St. Johnsbury Police also determined the tread on the Jeep’s tires were worn.

