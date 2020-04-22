Union For Border Agents, Port Officers Challenges Back-to-work Order

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the union representing customs officers and Border Patrol agents nationwide are in dispute over working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union leaders in a letter last week protested the agency’s recent decision to rescind a work furlough plan that gave officers and agents one day a week off on call.
Some small ports in northern Vermont, like at North Troy, have reduced hours. Other ports have had fewer officers on duty due to significantly reduced cross-border travel since the Canadian and U.S. governments closed the border to non-essential travel with strict guidelines last month. The border closure has been extended to May 15.
Customs officers at both sides of the border at one of the busiest small ports in Vermont, at the shared Main Street between Derby Line, Vt., and Stanstead, Quebec, had stated they were seeing only a handful of travelers daily.
The presidents of the locals of the National Treasury Employee Union stated in a letter to the heads of U.S. Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection that the decision to end the on-call situation put more officers and agents at risk of contracting COVID-19 while not benefiting the populace.
They disputed the idea that officers who work at ports of entry were needed to provide back up for Border Patrol agents already on duty.
“We are always willing to support our colleagues at Border Patrol, but we have seen no evidence that additional support is needed. Efforts to manufacture that need will be seen for what it is by employees and will only further promote distrusts and undermine morale,” they wrote.
“We strongly disagree with the decision to abruptly cancel these local work schedules while the threat of COVID-19 persists and public health officials at every level of government are urging people to shelter at home as much as possible to stop the spread.”
The union leaders talked about the concerns of employees that bringing all employees back on the job made social distancing, already challenging at some ports, more difficult. That includes between employees in the CBP facilities and between travelers and the employees.
In response, CBP issued a statement Monday disputing some of the union leaders’ claims.
CBP had to adjust the furlough plan to deal with “ever-changing known and unknown safety threats posed daily across our nation’s borders …”
“Although the CBP Office of Field Operations (OFO) had systematically decreased the number of mission-critical personnel at certain land ports of entry along the northern and southwest borders through the use of telework, (furloughs) and reductions in port hours, officers have been redeployed along the land borders due to the potential threats from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The decision to adjust (furlough) for some personnel was necessary to further ensure we protect the American people from the spread of COVID-19 as we prepare for the potential increased influx of migrants along our land borders who may carry the virus,” the CBP announced.
CBP noted that 28 percent of uniformed employees at air, sea and pre-clearance operations were on furlough. Another eight percent were working from home.
CBP stated that employees have access to personal protective equipment, training in how to use them, and there are “robust procedures” in place in case anyone tests positive for COVID-19.
