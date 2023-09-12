WHITEFIELD – Whitefield is laying the foundation for future growth.
Plans to overhaul a half-mile section of Union Street are taking shape, with work slated to begin in 2025.
Town officials hope that grant money will cover 90 percent of the estimated $2.7 million project, and the project has already been awarded a $1.4 million congressional earmarks.
Barring setbacks, Union Street would be the town’s third major infrastructure project in the past five years, the others being an $8.5 million wastewater treatment plant renovation and a multi-million dollar town-wide water system upgrade.
Public Works director Rob Larson said those projects will support economic development in this rural North Country community.
“We’re trying to get the infrastructure settled, so that we have an appealing place for people to invest in, whether it’s a bed and breakfast, or a bike shop, or whatever,” Larson said.
Whitefield commitment to infrastructure improvements has resulted in successful grant applications, such as the $1.4 million congressional earmark, Larson said.
“People are only going to invest in a town that cares about itself. So, Whitefield is demonstrating not only to the federal government — because that’s why we got the [earmark] — but also to other agencies that we care about this town. We’re trying to rebuild it, trying to get out of the 1950s. We’ve been stuck there for a long time.”
The Union Street project consists of two parts: Reconstruction of the road, sidewalks and drainage system (est. cost $1.7 million) and replacement of the water line (est. cost $1 million).
The road/sidewalk/drainage reconstruction would replace the 130-year-old clay drainage system under Union Street and three side roads: View, Cherry and Greenwood Street. The sidewalk improvements would be paired with street lighting to enhance pedestrian safety, especially for Whitefield Elementary School students.
Assuming the project goes forward, Town Meeting voters would have to approve $300,000 in matching funds for the road/sidewalk/drainage reconstruction project, much of which is already set aside in a capital reserve fund.
Meanwhile, Larson said, the town will seek additional grant funding for the water line replacement. The town is expected to apply for a million-dollar grant through the USDA Rural Development program.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who secured the congressional earmark for the Union Street project, visited the site last week.
She said earmarks support projects that may not get done otherwise, due to a lack of local funds and low scores on grant applications.
“New Hampshire is a small state, we’re generally at the bottom of all the [grant] formulas,” Shaheen said.
Meanwhile, Larson said, infrastructure improvement projects like the one planned for Union Street were the first step towards a more prosperous Whitefield.
“We’re on the fast track to have long-term sustainability in the town,” he said. “We’re hoping for industry of some kind, a tourist thing, or whatever. But you’ve got to have infrastructure first, otherwise nobody’s going to talk to you.”
