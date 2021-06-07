NEWPORT — United Christian Academy held its 26th Commencement exercises on June 5th at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, celebrating the accomplishments of their four seniors: Ernest Lillicrap, Kelby McManus, Grace Pine and Sarah Stevens.
Leading the graduates in the processional were the class marshals, National Honor Society members, Emma Stevens (Class of 2019) and James Lillicrap (Class of 2018), siblings of two of the graduates.
Ernest Lillicrap is the valedictorian for the class, and Kelby McManus garnered salutatorian honors.
Guest speaker was Jonathan Barker, who taught English literature, composition, creative writing and Catholic studies at UCA from 2011 to 2019.
During the ceremony, graduates performed a handbell quintet, “Be Still My Soul,” accompanied by pianist/organist, Vivian Spates.
The event was officiated by Fr. Rijo Johnson, Dr. Rachel DiSanto, Dr. Kimberlee Strepka and Michele Geib.
