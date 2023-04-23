LYNDON CENTER — At the five campuses of what will soon be the merged and re-branded Vermont State University students and alumni staged demonstrations Saturday to push for change to preserve the Vermont State Colleges System.

Billed as UNITY DAY, the event saw turnout vary, from no one at the NVU campus at Johnson due to the campus being closed due to a manhunt in the area related to a shooting, one staff member reported, to just a few staff and alumni at the Lyndon campus, according to information shared with the newspaper over the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments