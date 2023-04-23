LYNDON CENTER — At the five campuses of what will soon be the merged and re-branded Vermont State University students and alumni staged demonstrations Saturday to push for change to preserve the Vermont State Colleges System.
Billed as UNITY DAY, the event saw turnout vary, from no one at the NVU campus at Johnson due to the campus being closed due to a manhunt in the area related to a shooting, one staff member reported, to just a few staff and alumni at the Lyndon campus, according to information shared with the newspaper over the weekend.
At Castleton, about two dozen people turned out to continue the pressure on controversial proposals as part of the consolidation effort that have seen push-back statewide.
The invitation to show up at the five campuses was shared via the Save the VTSU Libraries & Sports social media page.
An earlier proposal being advanced by university and colleges system administration and the VSCS Board of Trustees called for substantive changes to athletic programs under the umbrella of Vermont State University (VTSU) after the July 1 merger takes effect, and a highly controversial move towards a so-called ‘digital-first’ library system across the consolidated state-wide university brand.
The sudden resignation a little more than a week ago of Dr. Parwinder Grewal, the inaugural president of the new university under the VSCS umbrella, saw a VSCS announcement that the planned changes to the sports programs and the libraries at the five campuses of VTSU would be on hold, for now.
While that news was welcome, those involved in the fight to retain the programs and identities of the campuses of what were not long ago the state colleges at Lyndon, Johnson and Castleton plus Vermont Tech remains very much alive
The UNITY DAY was billed as a “day of action,” and staged at libraries across the five campuses over the weekend from 9 a.m. onward. “We are uniting to make history! Stand up! Speak up!” the invitations read.
Those attending were urged to demand: new leadership across the campuses of VTSU, calling on legislative action to secure funding and/or rescind the 5-year cuts being dealt to the VSCS, along with the lifting of financial constraints. They are also pressuring the board to make a commitment to the libraries, and to reinstate library staff on all campuses along with athletic programs.
The group is also pushing for the names and historical identities of the campuses to stand, they note in their push for preservation.
The invitation read, “Let’s make history together. The stage is set.”
“In the future, students and Vermonters will see that we stood up.
Let’s organize and bring people together for a common cause.
We all need to do our part for the future of higher education.
We will make this day a part of the university’s legacy.”
At the Lyndon campus of NVU, Adrianne Hutchin, an alum of the Lyndon campus who graduated as part of the Class of 2021, was present at the campus along with Jay Bona, one of the librarians, for much of the morning to spread the message, she said over the weekend.
“I am just deeply saddened that a mere three years ago we were fighting to keep our college open against (former chancellor) Jeb Spaulding,” said Hutchin. “Here we are being threatened again.”
Hutchin went on, saying, “I have an email from (former) Rep. Kitty Toll in which she tells me that the plan is basically still the same. Jeb just went too fast politically!”
At that time, Spaulding had proposed the shuttering of both campuses of NVU at Lyndon and Johnson as well as the Randolph campus of Vermont Tech after the onset of the pandemic had thrust the already fiscally fragile state colleges system into crisis when more than $5 million in room and board had to be unexpectedly refunded to students when campuses were forced to shut down.
The backlash at that proposal led to Spaulding stepping down and the proposal being withdrawn, but concerns over the sustainability of the VSCS system have persisted and an effort to make a system-wide transformation has been the work of the administration and board since that time.
Hutchin added, “I have been emailing the general counsel for the VSC back and forth. I keep getting told there are no records pertaining to the costs of the library changes because there’s no plan in place. I get told different stories every time I email!”
Joshua Ferguson, a member of the Save the Library group on social media said the group is grateful for “continued calls and efforts to course-correct Vermont’s system of public higher education.”
