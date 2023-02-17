LYNDON CENTER — Current university students, former students, faculty and librarians spoke with one voice on Friday in opposition to a plan to cease library functions at Vermont State University during a forum with university officials.
Moderated by Nolan Atkins, vice president of Academic Affairs, provost at Vermont State University and provost at Northern Vermont University, the gathering was held in the Alexander Twilight Theatre. On the stage were university President Parwinder Grewal and two members of his administration. Each had a microphone, but they barely used them.
Mostly they just listened, and they got an earful from the impassioned audience members. Around 25 people spoke during the 90-minute forum.
In most cases, the people who spoke were more interested in making their points than seeking responses from the assembled officials, but the entire auditorium paused to wait for an answer to one question that was asked.
“Did we change your minds?”
They didn’t get a “yes,” but neither were they told “no.” The best they could get for an answer came from President Grewal, who assured the crowd that they had been heard and their comments would be considered. He said officials need to gather with people on one more campus before they convene to re-assess their plan.
The plan, released a week ago, is to end traditional library services and move to a digital-only model at all the schools within the Vermont State College system.
It’s part of the effort to consolidate four state colleges (Northern Vermont University with separate campuses in Lyndon and Johnson), Castleton University and the Vermont Technical College) into a single system.
Also announced were changes to athletic programs. Sports at Johnson would transition to the USCAA Conference and athletics at Vermont Tech will cease at the varsity level.
One member of NVU-Lyndon’s Student Government Association spoke against the proposed changes to athletics, calling it a blow to the BIPOC community as people within that community play on teams that would be impacted.
The vast majority of the comments were directed at the library decision, which calls for the jettisoning of books and library jobs.
Before opening up the floor for questions and comments, Atkins called for civility in the communication and admitted to everyone that the VSC “botched” the process of seeking the proposed changes.
“It is clear that the leadership teams botched the rollout,” he said. “Clearly we need to do better moving forward.”
One student asked Nolan to explain what was meant by “botched.”
Said Nolan, “The timing was awful. The language in some case cases was ambiguous. It wasn’t handled well, period.”
For the most part, criticism of the decision and the people who made it, while harsh at times, remained close enough to the “respectful” standard that Atkins had in mind for the audience members.
But then it crossed that line when a community member likened the decision to get rid of books in university libraries to book burning in Nazi Germany.
Atkins said that comment as well as posters he had seen on campus with similar messaging goes too far and such a link is both wrong and hurtful.
Two microphones set up near the stage amplified the voices of opposition.
Patricia Shine, a 20-year faculty member, recalling a time three years ago when a former VSC president recommended closing campuses (including the one in Lyndon), called the library and athletics plan a “public relations disaster at a time when we cannot afford any more of those.”
“It indicates you have no idea what we need. Our confidence in you and your team has been significantly undermined … real leadership listens; gifted leaders can step back and find a different path forward.”
Bryn Hoffman, director of the Cobleigh Library in Lyndonville, challenged an assertion made about the fate of the NVU-Lyndon library books. President Grewal had said earlier that the books would be donated.
Hoffman said no one had contacted her about an offer of college library books, and if the books were offered Cobleigh wouldn’t be in a position to take them.
“That statement - that things would be donated - makes me wonder whether that was discussed with any library. It felt disingenuous,” she said.
Hoffman said the loss of the campus libraries would impact the interlibrary book loan network, and losing the one at NVU-Lyndon would eliminate a resource that community members rely on when certain academic books can’t be found in the community libraries.
She said decisions like this positions the campuses to become “walled gardens where the folks in the communities are not able to access resources. That would be an absolute tragedy.”
Former student Adrianne Hutchin said if there’s anything that the pandemic proved to the educational world it’s that students don’t do well learning online.
One faculty member and former student lamented the state’s lack of funding support for the state college system, which leads to fiscal decisions like the current plan. He said the absence of a library makes the college system a “virtual excuse for a university.”
“This library is the living heart of the central place of knowledge,” he said.
Gail Wind, of Newark, stood at the microphone three different times to share her concerns. She was the person who asked the final question about whether minds had been changed during the forum.
Wind graduated in 2006 from Lyndon State College and said the library was essential to her success. She was a mother raising young children when she pursued her education. “I couldn’t afford to drive back and forth, so where did I go? The Lyndon State College library,” she said. “Librarians bought me coffee so I could stay there and study.”
A member of the NVU library staff said he had been told by officials to offer input about library services, but it’s clear his comments went nowhere.
“If there’s already a plan, please don’t have me do all the work,” he said.
It seems like it would make sense to hear from the people working in the libraries and their value, he said. “You’ve never come to me and asked what I see on the ground level.”
The man said it was his belief that the move was going to be toward “digital-first” not “digital only.”
